New Hyde Park, NY

therealdeal.com

Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase

Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
fox5ny.com

BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island

NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
nassauobserver.com

Levittown Crumbl Cookies Opens Its First Long Island Location

Levittown is about to get a whole lot sweeter! On Friday, Feb. 10, locally owned and operated Levittown Crumbl Cookies, located at 3601 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756, will open its doors. Store owners, Lori Rung and Tara Costa, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. The store is also providing more than 65 career opportunities to Levittown locals. The grand opening week menu contains 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.
LEVITTOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
New York YIMBY

Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
C.J.Teevan

How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
ROSLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Can Find The Best Pizza In New York Here

Today is National Pizza day and today is a great day to enjoy one of the best foods in the world. Pizza!. Here in New York, we have thousands of choices for pizza and there is all sort of varieties of pizza based on where you live. In New York City, the pizza is thinner while in Buffalo you get a thicker crust with cupped pepperoni.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long-wed couple met in Lido Beach as teenagers in 1946

One day in the summer of 1946, Ginny Lamanda, then 14, was chasing a group of young boys down Park Street, in Lido Beach, in a game of Ringolevio. A 14-year-old boy, Don Kelly, was watching it all from a nearby stoop. “They were running away from Ginny,” Kelly said...
LIDO BEACH, NY

