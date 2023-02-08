Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
Opening Day Set For First Long Island Location Of Popular Eatery
The wait is almost over for those eagerly anticipating the opening of Long Island’s first Crumbl Cookies store. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the popular cookie chain will open its newest location, located in Levittown at 3511 Hempstead Turnpike, on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a company spoke…
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
ID Released For Bellerose Woman Found Dead On LIRR Tracks In Floral Park
Police have released the identity of a woman found dead on the Long Island Railroad tracks after being struck by a train. Lindsay Murano, age 35, of Bellerose, was hit and killed around 8:10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13 in Floral Park, said MTA officials. Murano was on a westbound track...
nassauobserver.com
Levittown Crumbl Cookies Opens Its First Long Island Location
Levittown is about to get a whole lot sweeter! On Friday, Feb. 10, locally owned and operated Levittown Crumbl Cookies, located at 3601 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756, will open its doors. Store owners, Lori Rung and Tara Costa, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. The store is also providing more than 65 career opportunities to Levittown locals. The grand opening week menu contains 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
New York YIMBY
Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames
Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
You Can Find The Best Pizza In New York Here
Today is National Pizza day and today is a great day to enjoy one of the best foods in the world. Pizza!. Here in New York, we have thousands of choices for pizza and there is all sort of varieties of pizza based on where you live. In New York City, the pizza is thinner while in Buffalo you get a thicker crust with cupped pepperoni.
Herald Community Newspapers
Long-wed couple met in Lido Beach as teenagers in 1946
One day in the summer of 1946, Ginny Lamanda, then 14, was chasing a group of young boys down Park Street, in Lido Beach, in a game of Ringolevio. A 14-year-old boy, Don Kelly, was watching it all from a nearby stoop. “They were running away from Ginny,” Kelly said...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
NYC sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 leaves New City rehab center after 3-year battle
Nick Bauso, of the Bronx, was greeted with applause from more than 50 sanitation workers and the commissioner.
