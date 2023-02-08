ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, NY

Comments / 2

Darren Richards
5d ago

22 arrests.....sad part is there are hundreds of armed thugs running around NYC with the same story..same motive...dozens and dozens of arrests for violent crimes..committing violent crimes daily...and if caught..simply released

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Second brother dies after broad-daylight shooting outside NYC Popeyes

A 37-year-old man who was wounded in a broad-daylight shooting that left his brother dead in front of a Bronx Popeyes has since died, cops said Sunday. Devren Smith, of The Bronx, was one of four people wounded in the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of the restaurant on East Tremont Avenue, near Hughes Avenue, according to police. His brother Jeremiah Smith, 24, was shot in the stomach and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said. The shooting broke out during a dispute of an unknown nature, cops said. Two men, Jose Parilla, 32, and Salvatore River, 51, were arrested over the shooting. Parilla was busted Saturday and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.  Rivera, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while a 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 8-year-old girl hurt in Valley Stream hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver who struck a young girl and fled in Valley Stream. The incident happened on Sunday around 1:36 p.m. According to detectives, while playing in the alleyway behind a residential home on Dartmouth Street, the 8-year-old girl was struck by a black SUV traveling northbound.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
News 12

Prosecutor: 34-year-old Burlington County woman fatally shot in Trenton

A 34-year-old woman from Burlington Township was shot and killed Sunday morning in Trenton. Police say Stephanie Vil was fatally shot near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy