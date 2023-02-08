Read full article on original website
Darren Richards
5d ago
22 arrests.....sad part is there are hundreds of armed thugs running around NYC with the same story..same motive...dozens and dozens of arrests for violent crimes..committing violent crimes daily...and if caught..simply released
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Opens Fire Near NY Botanical GardensBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadly Fire In a Bronx Supermarket Destroyed The Building, Customers, And Employees Safely EscapedAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Bronx C-Town Supermarket FirecreteBronx, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Headlines: ‘Most Wanted’ captured, Haverstraw suspects need identified, teen drowns in icy lake
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Second brother dies after broad-daylight shooting outside NYC Popeyes
A 37-year-old man who was wounded in a broad-daylight shooting that left his brother dead in front of a Bronx Popeyes has since died, cops said Sunday. Devren Smith, of The Bronx, was one of four people wounded in the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of the restaurant on East Tremont Avenue, near Hughes Avenue, according to police. His brother Jeremiah Smith, 24, was shot in the stomach and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said. The shooting broke out during a dispute of an unknown nature, cops said. Two men, Jose Parilla, 32, and Salvatore River, 51, were arrested over the shooting. Parilla was busted Saturday and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Rivera, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while a 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive.
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
Police: Woman arrested for DWI, hit-and-run in Elmont
Police say 33-year-old Zeena Loor was driving a BMW and sideswiped the driver's side of a Nassau County police ambulance.
News 12
Police: 8-year-old girl hurt in Valley Stream hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver who struck a young girl and fled in Valley Stream. The incident happened on Sunday around 1:36 p.m. According to detectives, while playing in the alleyway behind a residential home on Dartmouth Street, the 8-year-old girl was struck by a black SUV traveling northbound.
Bridgeport residents angry over mysterious, illegal dumping of tires
Steven Nelson, who lives in the Second Stone Ridge community co-op, says someone dumped more than 100 tires sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
'A light to his family.' Man fatally shot in Bridgeport this week remembered by loved ones
Reed says police told his family Scales was "a random victim" killed during a robbery just three minutes after arriving on William Street to visit a relative.
Impounded car links slain Jersey City teacher’s husband to dumped body
Two men now charged in connection with the killing of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher were stopped by police near the spot where her body was later found, according to information obtained by BreakingAC. Luz Hernandez, 33, was found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny on Tuesday, a day...
News 12
Prosecutor: 34-year-old Burlington County woman fatally shot in Trenton
A 34-year-old woman from Burlington Township was shot and killed Sunday morning in Trenton. Police say Stephanie Vil was fatally shot near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406...
Brooklyn DA: Suspect in fatal shooting of NYPD officer from Deer Park indicted on first-degree murder charges
The defendant, Randy Jones, was arrested this week following a manhunt that stretched to Rockland County.
Bridgeport senior says mold in apartment is making her sick
A Bridgeport senior told News 12 Connecticut that mold issues in her apartment complex have continued to make made her sick.
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
Man wanted for stealing iPhone, striking employee with wire cutters in Farmingdale
The incident happened at a Verizon Store on Jan. 13 at Airport Plaza.
Father of teen who died by suicide plans to take legal action against Central Regional School District
There was more fallout over the weekend in Bayville stemming from the alleged bullying and suicide of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch.
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery.
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Comments / 2