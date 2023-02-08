Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
saobserver.com
A Musical Program of Negro Spirituals presented by Allee Wallace
Mr. Wallace has served as the official photographer for the San Antonio MLK March and San Antonio Juneteenth Coalition. In addition to his photography work. Mr. Wallace is well known throughout San Antonio and beyond for his performances of spirituals, religious songs generally associated with Black Christians in the Southern United States. Join us as Mr. Wallace demonstrates the cultural tradition of spirituals and their power to give hope and courage.
saobserver.com
Cathryn Caviness- S.A. East Side Film Star in the Library of Congress
Cathryn Caviness- San Antonio East Side Resident’s Film “The Blood of Jesus” 1 of 25 films in Library of Congress. The Blood of Jesus one of the first 25 African American films included in the Library of Congress. Main Actress Cathryn Caviness, a native San Antonian and East Side resident, was also an active member of Second Baptist Church.
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
The Good Kind throws a gumbo cook-off in Southtown for Fat Tuesday
18 chefs will compete in three gumbo categories.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
KSAT 12
San Antonio chef, restaurant owner to appear on Guy Fieri cook-off show
The owner and chef of a popular San Antonio eatery, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, is lighting up the Hollywood food scene with Texas flare. Braunda Smith will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Games” cook-off show this spring. The episode, “Burger Ballers,” will premiere on the...
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
MySanAntonio
In Latino-Majority San Antonio, New Faces at the Head of the Table
SAN ANTONIO — Peter Sakai, a second-generation Japanese American, was serving as a family court judge in San Antonio, which is largely Hispanic, when he was reminded of how much he stood out. Sakai had just made a ruling that did not favor a mother appearing in his court,...
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Preschoolers and Teachers Can Get into Sea World Free for 2023
In my opinion, our educators are one of the most underappreciated and underpaid professions on the planet. Give them a raise immediately #payourteachersmore. SeaWorld San Antonio is showing a small token of their appreciation for our educators and also preschool students. Preschoolers and teachers can register for these special cards until March 31st, 2023.
KSAT 12
Pearl restaurant will start opening early for weekend brunch
SAN ANTONIO – Pearl restaurant Carriqui will now be offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and showcase food and drink items that represent South Texas, according to a press release. Some of the new entrees include:. Chilaquiles...
Romantic San Antonio restaurants with Valentine's Day specials
Make your Valentine's Day reservations now if you haven't already!
H-E-B to hold career fair in San Antonio this week to fill 200 positions
Ready for a career change?
YouTubers highlight key Selena locations in San Antonio
Here's a Selena tour through San Antonio.
Upworthy
Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
KSAT 12
Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday
SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
Lucky San Antonian claims $1M prize on scratch-off ticket
SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has a million reasons to be thankful!. The lucky person just won $1,000,000 on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. They claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. They bought...
From admission to parking, here's a quick guide to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
While the annual event may seem a bit overwhelming - from crowds to prices - we've compiled a simple guide to help you navigate the rodeo like a pro.
Comments / 0