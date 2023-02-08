ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Musical Program of Negro Spirituals presented by Allee Wallace

Mr. Wallace has served as the official photographer for the San Antonio MLK March and San Antonio Juneteenth Coalition. In addition to his photography work. Mr. Wallace is well known throughout San Antonio and beyond for his performances of spirituals, religious songs generally associated with Black Christians in the Southern United States. Join us as Mr. Wallace demonstrates the cultural tradition of spirituals and their power to give hope and courage.
Cathryn Caviness- S.A. East Side Film Star in the Library of Congress

Cathryn Caviness- San Antonio East Side Resident’s Film “The Blood of Jesus” 1 of 25 films in Library of Congress. The Blood of Jesus one of the first 25 African American films included in the Library of Congress. Main Actress Cathryn Caviness, a native San Antonian and East Side resident, was also an active member of Second Baptist Church.
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
Preschoolers and Teachers Can Get into Sea World Free for 2023

In my opinion, our educators are one of the most underappreciated and underpaid professions on the planet. Give them a raise immediately #payourteachersmore. SeaWorld San Antonio is showing a small token of their appreciation for our educators and also preschool students. Preschoolers and teachers can register for these special cards until March 31st, 2023.
Pearl restaurant will start opening early for weekend brunch

SAN ANTONIO – Pearl restaurant Carriqui will now be offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and showcase food and drink items that represent South Texas, according to a press release. Some of the new entrees include:. Chilaquiles...
Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
