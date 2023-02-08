ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Can Texas' 2022 O-line class become dominant as sophomores?

There was a sort of paradoxical element to Texas' O-line play heading into 2022. On the one hand, it's pretty safely established historically that healthy programs don't rely heavily on freshmen to man their offensive lines. However, healthy programs do routinely plug in individual freshmen when those players are exemplary out of the gate.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Delayed signing day celebrations wrap up in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas schools held signing celebrations on Wednesday to recognize students who recently signed with college athletic programs. Lorena High School Joe Gutshall - Football UMHB, Lucas Ragsdale - Football Hardin-Simmons, Riley Pirkle - Rodeo North Central Texas College and Addie Sykora - CC/Track North Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy