Nyack, NY

Daily Voice

New Superintendent Tapped For Scarsdale Schools

A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent. The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a thorough nationwide search that ultimately...
SCARSDALE, NY
Secret NYC

Hundreds Of People Will Be Running Around NYC In Their Underwear This Weekend

Cupid’s Undie Run is a yearly charity run where participants, with a penchant for baring flesh in freezing temperatures, hit the streets in dozens of cities to raise money and awareness for those living with Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors. This year’s run is happening this weekend on Saturday, February 11. The festivities will begin at the DL at 11:30am with a party full of drinking and dancing to get participants hype for the mile-ish run around Pier 84 that will officially start at 2pm. Plus, a little alcohol blanket will come in handy when you’re stripped down to your “bedroom’s best.”And once you cross the finish line, it’ll be time for another dance party to celebrate. You can register as an individual or with a team on their website here. Registration is $45 per person. Not much of a runner? That’s okay! You can still show your support as a virtual runner or with a donation. Why is the run in your underwear? Their website explains it as so:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course

A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
RAMAPO, NY
thedigestonline.com

Popular Jersey Burger Pop-Up Gets a Permanent Location

—Popular pop-up hamburger joint gets a brick and mortar location. Beloved Bergen County burger pop-up, Eighty Twenty, finally gets a brick-and-mortar location after well over a year of demand from fans. The joint was popularized by their signature style burger: A thinly smashed 80/20 patty, Vidalia onions, American cheese, Mandy Sauce (a special burger sauce) and a sweet, pillow-like potato bun. This burger has become the centerpiece that an ever-changing menu, complete with extras like curly fries, hot dogs and veggie burgers revolves around.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase

Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area

Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
PEEKSKILL, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland County Sheriffs Office Offers Safe Haven for Internet Purchase Exchanges

The Rockland County Sheriffs Office has taken a major step towards ensuring the safety and security of individuals engaging in internet purchases. The office has created designated parking spots for individuals to meet up and exchange items they have purchased or sold online. These spots are located at 55 New Hempstead Road, New City, NY and are under 24/7 camera surveillance.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

