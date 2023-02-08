ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?

Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
CBS Sports

Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats

Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Brian Schottenheimer was the safe hire for the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday, the Cowboys announced they hired Brain Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator. After four seasons, the Cowboys finally moved on from Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season as a coaching analyst for the Cowboys. Even with Schottenheimer hired as the offensive coordinator, Cowboys head coach Mike...
The Ringer

Phil Simms, Dan Orlovsky, and Deebo Samuel: Slow News Day’s Super Bowl Wednesday

Kevin is joined by: CBS’s Phil Simms to talk Patrick Mahomes’s influence on future generations of quarterbacks and what he thinks TV analysts need to do a better job at (0:34), ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky to discuss a possible Aaron Rodgers move to the Jets and his advice for journalists (23:44), and 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel to explain what makes his head coach Kyle Shanahan great and how excited he is to see Eagles receiver AJ Brown in the Super Bowl (40:51).

