Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith arrested for more theft charges

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was arrested in the early morning hours on Wednesday following several theft charges.

The two-term District 1 council member is facing a total of four misdemeanor theft charges.

Jail records show he was booked into the Madison County Jail on February 8 at 1:23 a.m. He was released on bond less than an hour later at 2:13 a.m.

Previous reporting from Wednesday morning newscast:

The case was investigated by the Huntsville Police Department, but the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the arrest warrants in order to “avoid any perception of, or potential for, conflict of interest.”

The charges against Keith alleged he stole items from Walmart stores, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, Keith released the following statement on his Facebook page:

At advice of my legal counsel, I will no longer be discussing my ongoing litigation.

I have received a court date and I will give my final statement at tomorrow’s city council meeting.

More importantly… know that I love you and I thank God for you.

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith

District 4 City Councilman Bill Kling provided the following statement regarding Keith’s arrest:

“I commend the City Attorney’s Office, City Municipal Court, and the Huntsville Police Department for taking steps to avoid any type of conflict of interest by letting outside agencies handle this situation.”

News 19 will continue to follow this story and bring the latest updates.

