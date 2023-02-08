Read full article on original website
Noted journalist, businessman dies
Bob Hauck, one of Ocala’s most endearing, and enduring, members of the media, died Feb. 6 at the age of 83. Hauck’s “Florida Factoids” quiz has been a popular staple in print copies of the “Ocala Gazette” since October of 2021. The column previously was published in the “Ocala Star-Banner.”
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
villages-news.com
Officials acknowledge difficulties at Hacienda Hills temporary postal trailer
Amenity Authority Committee members have acknowledged the difficult situation facing residents who collect their mail at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility. AAC member Jim Vaccaro said he recently spent time over at the temporary facility and got an earful from residents who are extremely unhappy with the hand they’ve been dealt.
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
click orlando
💟Enter to win Dora Queen paddlewheel boat cruise, dinner for two
TAVARES, Fla. – Looking for a romantic, laid back activity for you and your loved one or crush? (Or just a fun time with a friend?) News 6 has you covered with a Sunday Funday cruise for two on the Dora Queen paddlewheel boat and we’re throwing in dinner afterward.
WCJB
Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
rvbusiness.com
DLP Capital Acquires $33M High-End RV Resort in Ocala, Fla.
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired Ocala North RV Resort for a purchase price of $33 million. The Ocala North RV Resort, spanning 73 acres in the heart of central Florida’s horse country, consists of...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Harley, Fet, and Midnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup with some dashing good looks Harley. Harley is not just all show her personality is just as beautiful and is looking for a best friend to lay on the couch with.
WCJB
Fisher House adds 100 bricks to “The Walk of Courage” to commemorate veterans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The names of Korean War veterans are cemented into history at the Malcolm Randall VA Center. The Fisher House added one hundred bricks to the walk of courage in between the facility and the hospital. The organization started this piece in 2016. About 10 volunteers, plus...
WCJB
Buchholz High Student to compete nationally in music competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A high school teens’ incredible musical talent has landed her a spot as a finalist in a national music competition. Buchholz High School sophomore Madelyn Urbine is a finalist in the U.S. Navy Band Young Artist Solo Competition. This weekend, she’ll compete in Washington D.C. in...
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks teen applicants for Future Leaders’ Academy 2023
The City of Ocala has announced the return of its summer youth employment program, Ocala Future Leaders’ Academy 2023, and applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31. The program is designed to create on-the-job-training in preparation for future roles within the organization. It is open to all Ocala...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis touts tax relief proposals, discusses Disney and Trump during event in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Wednesday at an appliance store in Ocala to highlight tax relief proposals he made earlier this month when pitching a $114.8 billion state budget. DeSantis was joined at MVB Appliance by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and...
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
ocala-news.com
Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over Rainbow Square Shopping Center In Dunnellon
Check out this beautiful rainbow photographed on Saturday over the parking lot of Publix at Rainbow Square Shopping Center in Dunnellon. What a fitting scene to have over a shopping center with that name! Thanks to Jeff Branning for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
orangeobserver.com
Crooked Can expanding into Lake County
Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
