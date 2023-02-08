ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

U.S. Marshals track down Hudson man wanted for rape

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Hudson man who was accused of raping a girl under the age of 11 in May 2019 has been tracked down and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was found on February 6, at a hotel in Rome, New York, according to a press release from the arresting agency.

On May 5, 2019, a young girl escaped from Jamel Brandow, her alleged rapist . She ran from his State Street home to her mother’s nearby workplace, barefoot.

Officers responded to a 911 hangup call at the business, where they found the girl crying and upset. She was treated at Albany Medical Center and released.

Hudson Police arrested Brandow after a search of his State Street home. He was arraigned on charges of first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court documents alleged that Brandow restrained the girl with zip ties and tape and threatened her with a knife, saying he would hurt her “really bad.”

Years after the attack, Brandow failed to appear in Columbia County Court on the rape charges. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and the Hudson Police Department asked for help from the U.S. Marshals on February 6.

Task force members conducted surveillance at a hotel in Rome and were able to identify and capture Brandow. “This case serves as a great example of law enforcement professionals spanning across multiple jurisdictions, working together to rid our community from those who commit crimes against children,” said David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York.

Brandow was taken to the Utica Police Department, where he is awaiting the arrival of detectives from Hudson Police.

Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin

The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

