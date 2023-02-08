Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU reports waste audit to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
A group of Northwestern State University staff and student volunteers conducted a campus waste audit, which is a requirement for the university to remain a Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliate. According to KLB, “The purpose of a waste audit includes identifying the types of waste generated at university/college and estimating the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Pride, Loyalty, Demonland
Drake Owens might not be where he is today, at Northwestern State University, if he’d followed his original career path to become a chiropractor. However, the decision to start his journey at NSU was easy. While most people from his hometown of Homer, Louisiana usually went to Tech or...
Natchitoches Times
Roque House wall offers opportunity to participate in preservation
The Natchitoches Historic Foundation (NHF) has begun renovation work on the Roque House, which was relocated to the downtown riverbank in 1967 from its original location in the Isle Brevelle community down Cane River Lake. This architecturally and historically significant French Creole post on sill structure was built by Yves...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Remembering Charles Andrew LaCaze
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, Louisiana, with a 6:00 PM rosary on Friday, February 10, 2023. Friends and family may attend a visitation at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A funeral service, officiated by Brother Tommy Rush, will follow at 10:00 AM to honor the life of Mr. Charles Andrew LaCaze. Interment will take place at Fern Park.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Graduate degrees in education, counseling nationally ranked
Northwestern State University’s on-line Master of Education has been ranked 12th in the nation by OnlineMastersDegrees.org, an online platform that utilizes research-based content to help students find accredited online master’s degree programs. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality and study flexibility. “NSU’s School of Education has a...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Podcast: NSU Professor of Political Science talks Surveillance Balloons
Dr. Greg Granger provides historical perspective to balloon surveillance, historically and the Chinese Governments recent spy balloon that crossed over the central United States. Dr. Granger talks about the intelligence and counter intelligence possibilities of last week’s balloon flight, that ended up with the USA shooting down the balloon in the Atlantic Ocean.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City of Natchitoches: 2021-22 Street Rehabilitation Project Update
The City of Natchitoches advises the public that City Utility Department crews began earlier this week to make spot repairs to the existing gravity sewer line that runs underneath the eastbound lane of St. Clair Avenue from Williams Avenue to East Fifth Street. Once the sewer repair work is completed,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 8, 2023
Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes...
kalb.com
Natchitoches: Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16′ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and...
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Look around Natchitoches, new business everywhere. Real Estate is also getting a new look. I have been a successful realtor for 16 years. I have learned the ins and outs of the business thoroughly during this time. We have opened a new office and we’re bringing what I believe to be a much-needed change that will assist those thinking about buying or selling a home. My grandson Colby Session is working with me as a licensed LA. Realtor. Together our mission is to make the process of buying or selling more affordable. We will accomplish this by listing and selling your house for as low as 2.5%. Both Colby and I are lifelong residents of Natchitoches. Our future is here and we believe in Natchitoches. We hope to be an asset to everyone we come in contact with. Our thoughts will always center around “whatever it takes”. Call John at 318-332-9850, Colby at 318-652-4878, or come see us at the corner of Highway 1 South and Lateral Lane. We can help you save money.
kalb.com
Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Twice the Citizen – NSU’s Army ROTC Builds Young Men and Women
“The reservist is twice the citizen.” – Winston Churchill. The large field between Turpin Stadium and University Columns Apartments was transformed into a battlefield Thursday, February 9 as NSU’s Army ROTC units conducted a Platoon Attack Lab. Senior cadets conducted and evaluated the exercise as younger cadets formed squads and a command element in order to drive the enemy away from and seize an objective. Drills like these form the basic skills that the cadets will build upon as they progress through the ROTC program and into the Army as young officers.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Clerk of Court: School of Instruction to be held
Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey announces that the Clerk of Court’s office will be holding a School of Instruction for new election commissioners. It will be held at the main courtroom of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, 200 Second Street, on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
kalb.com
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
Natchitoches Times
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sharp’s career night lifts Demons past Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – DeMarcus Sharp has three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards already this season. He may have topped those lofty standards Thursday night. Sharp, Northwestern State’s 6-foot-3 senior point guard, again filled the stat sheet and played a critical role in extending the Demons’ win streak to seven with an 88-82 Southland Conference victory at Texas A&M-Commerce in The Field House.
