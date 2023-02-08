Read full article on original website
NSU reports waste audit to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
A group of Northwestern State University staff and student volunteers conducted a campus waste audit, which is a requirement for the university to remain a Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliate. According to KLB, “The purpose of a waste audit includes identifying the types of waste generated at university/college and estimating the...
Graduate degrees in education, counseling nationally ranked
Northwestern State University’s on-line Master of Education has been ranked 12th in the nation by OnlineMastersDegrees.org, an online platform that utilizes research-based content to help students find accredited online master’s degree programs. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality and study flexibility. “NSU’s School of Education has a...
Call for Papers issued for Louisiana Studies Conference
The 15th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference will be held September 23, 2023, at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The conference committee is now accepting presentation proposals for the upcoming conference. Presentation proposals on any aspect of the 2023 conference theme “Louisiana Works,” as well as creative texts by, about, and/or for Louisiana and Louisianans, are sought for this year’s conference.
Twice the Citizen – NSU’s Army ROTC Builds Young Men and Women
“The reservist is twice the citizen.” – Winston Churchill. The large field between Turpin Stadium and University Columns Apartments was transformed into a battlefield Thursday, February 9 as NSU’s Army ROTC units conducted a Platoon Attack Lab. Senior cadets conducted and evaluated the exercise as younger cadets formed squads and a command element in order to drive the enemy away from and seize an objective. Drills like these form the basic skills that the cadets will build upon as they progress through the ROTC program and into the Army as young officers.
Northwestern State prepares for strong competition at Arkansas
FAYATTEVILLE, Ark.—Throughout the indoor season, the Northwestern State track teams have gone to meets to challenge itself, and this one is no different. The Demons and Lady Demons travel to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational, a two-day event, which begins Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
Remembering Charles Andrew LaCaze
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, Louisiana, with a 6:00 PM rosary on Friday, February 10, 2023. Friends and family may attend a visitation at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A funeral service, officiated by Brother Tommy Rush, will follow at 10:00 AM to honor the life of Mr. Charles Andrew LaCaze. Interment will take place at Fern Park.
Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner
This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. |. The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish...
Notice of Death – February 9, 2023
May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
JOHN BERNARD REALTY
Look around Natchitoches, new business everywhere. Real Estate is also getting a new look. I have been a successful realtor for 16 years. I have learned the ins and outs of the business thoroughly during this time. We have opened a new office and we’re bringing what I believe to be a much-needed change that will assist those thinking about buying or selling a home. My grandson Colby Session is working with me as a licensed LA. Realtor. Together our mission is to make the process of buying or selling more affordable. We will accomplish this by listing and selling your house for as low as 2.5%. Both Colby and I are lifelong residents of Natchitoches. Our future is here and we believe in Natchitoches. We hope to be an asset to everyone we come in contact with. Our thoughts will always center around “whatever it takes”. Call John at 318-332-9850, Colby at 318-652-4878, or come see us at the corner of Highway 1 South and Lateral Lane. We can help you save money.
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
Central Catholic's Johnson signs with Louisiana Christian
As much as any athlete in St. Mary Parish, Ja’cori Johnson is a self-made man. Or a self-unmade man, if you look at it that way. Central Catholic’s Johnson, who slimmed down for quickness between his junior and senior seasons, signed a letter of intent to attend and play football for Louisiana Christian University in Pineville.
Clerk of Court: School of Instruction to be held
Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey announces that the Clerk of Court’s office will be holding a School of Instruction for new election commissioners. It will be held at the main courtroom of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, 200 Second Street, on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm.
Natchitoches: Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16′ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and...
Rotary Club learn about library services, myths about rededication funding
Rotary President Aaron Johnson introduced the Natchitoches Parish Library Director Jessica McGrath at the Feb. 7 luncheon. McGrath discussed the many services provided to the community by the library and the myths about Rededication funding. Pictured from left are Johnson, and McGrath (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Superintendent addresses cyber bullying
The NPJ reached out to Natchitoches Parish School Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi for a statement regarding a recent Facebook post that was brought to the Journal’s attention. The post discussed the creation of an Instagram account titled “lhs.rumors.la,” which made salacious posts regarding students at Lakeview High School.
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
Lady Demons begin two-step with Lions in Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – Two games and one team is what await Northwestern State this week as if faces Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday in the first of two games between the new Southland Conference foes in the span of less than 48 hours. The first game of the two-step with...
Dorota Szczygielska is SLC Player of the Week
Northwestern State tennis junior Dorota Szczygielska was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday as voted by the league’s coaches and information directors. Szczygielska helped clinch the victory for both of NSU’s matches in Hattiesburg against Jackson State and Southern Miss. The Poland native won...
Demons take win streak to Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – For the second time this season, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team is on an extended win streak. As the Demons head into Thursday’s 8 p.m. Southland Conference matchup at Texas A&M-Commerce, they do so as winners of their past six games – the second-longest run of positive outcomes for the 2022-23 NSU squad.
