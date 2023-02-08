Read full article on original website
Lidia Bastianich turns roast chicken into comforting stracciatella
Italian cooking icon Lidia Bastianich is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to comforting chicken recipes for chilly winter evenings. She shows us how to make whole-roasted chicken with lemons and then use the bones to make stock for straciatella, a favorite soup of her childhood.
Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants
Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut croissants into 1 inch cubes (about 4 cups, loosely packed) and spread out on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and ham. Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Beat the...
Bacon Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe
Stuffed mushrooms have always been one of my favorite appetizers. They’re one of my favorite meals in general, but I almost always serve them when I’m having a get together. I realize that some people don’t like mushrooms, but I really think it’s because they’ve never had good ones.
Savory Italian cheddar bread
This is the perfect bread to serve alongside any of your favorite pasta dishes. It's truly yummy! To create the savory Italian cheddar bread, I add shredded cheddar cheese and Italian seasoning to my dough before the dough's ten hour rest.
Shrimp enchiladas with cheesy pepper sauce, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican dish
An enchilada is a simple Mexican dish that consists of a filled tortilla and covered with a savory sauce. They can be filled with beef, chicken, cheese or shrimp.You name it, they are all good. But these shrimp enchiladas are a Cajun twist on that Mexican dish, covered in an ooey gooey, delicious pepper sauce that is so full of flavor, your taste buds will thank you!
Jalapeno poppers with salmon and cream cheese: Try the recipe
This salmon jalapeño poppers recipe from Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood is an easy-to-make appetizer that can be served during game day or a weekend gathering with friends.
How to fry eggs the right way, whether you like them sunny side up or over easy
How do you like your fried eggs? From sunny side up with bright, runny yolks to over hard with fully cooked centers that stay in place when you sink your fork in, there are so many ways to fry an egg—and even more opinions on the "right" way to do it.
HASH BROWN BREAKFAST PIZZA
Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza made with a hash brown crust, scrambled eggs, diced ham, cheese and any other toppings you’d like! Delicious breakfast pizza recipe you can serve for breakfast, lunch or dinner!. Does anyone else love breakfast foods as much as I do? I could eat breakfast for...
White Wine Seared Swai Fish Recipe
We're always looking for ways to elevate simple dishes at home and really give them that restaurant-quality feel — enter a white wine butter sauce. This simple sauce really takes things to the next level, adding both moisture and flavor to the likes of fish, rice, chicken vegetables, and beyond. Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this white wine seared swai fish recipe, which really highlights how easy this sauce is to make. "This restaurant-quality white wine sauce is my favorite to pair with seafood," Topalu describes. "It feels fancy but without a ton of effort. It can easily elevate any type of seafood". While it takes less than 30 minutes to cook up, Topalu prefers to make this dish "on the weekends when I have more time to sit down and really enjoy".
Bobby Flay Avoids Grainy Scrambled Eggs With A Crucial Salting Tip
Scrambled eggs are a dish most of us make without a recipe. It was likely the first dish you learned how to make as a child, although the excitement of cracking an egg disappeared by adulthood. This quick, versatile dish is easier to prepare than other methods of cooking eggs, like poaching, and can be enjoyed at every meal whether you are cooking for one or many.
Daily Top Recipes: From Chocolate Mug Cake to Deep Dish Pizza!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
Jalapeño, Bacon and Cheddar Monkey Bread
This bread has been a bit life altering. I made this on a whim the other night. My daughter and her boyfriend were heading over to drop off a few things and me being a mom, I had to have something to feed them! It’s what moms do! Thankfully I already had everything on hand and was able to whip this up in no time, hot and fresh from the oven when they walked through the door. If I told you that between them and my spouse and I we literally demolished this bread. I don’t even want to think about how many calories I ingested, I’m just going to enjoy the moment.
Vegetarian Meatballs
These tender veggie-packed meatless meatballs are full of deep savory flavors. Black beans and quinoa along with raw pecans act as the base of the meatball, which give it a wonderful meaty texture and offer the overall flavor a mild nuttiness. Deeply caramelizing the cauliflower rice and shiitake mushrooms add multiple dimensions of umami while nutritional yeast brings in some cheesy funk.
Rosemary, Peas, Lemon Chicken
Juicy tender rosemary chicken paired with the tanginess of the lemon and the sweetness of the peas. A perfect weeknight meal. One of that all-in-one skillet cooking that is easy to prepare and will require very little cleaning up afterward. This is one of the most sought-after meals in our family.
