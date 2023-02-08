Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
JOHN BERNARD REALTY
Look around Natchitoches, new business everywhere. Real Estate is also getting a new look. I have been a successful realtor for 16 years. I have learned the ins and outs of the business thoroughly during this time. We have opened a new office and we’re bringing what I believe to be a much-needed change that will assist those thinking about buying or selling a home. My grandson Colby Session is working with me as a licensed LA. Realtor. Together our mission is to make the process of buying or selling more affordable. We will accomplish this by listing and selling your house for as low as 2.5%. Both Colby and I are lifelong residents of Natchitoches. Our future is here and we believe in Natchitoches. We hope to be an asset to everyone we come in contact with. Our thoughts will always center around “whatever it takes”. Call John at 318-332-9850, Colby at 318-652-4878, or come see us at the corner of Highway 1 South and Lateral Lane. We can help you save money.
kalb.com
Natchitoches: Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16′ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 9, 2023
May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
Natchitoches Times
Roque House wall offers opportunity to participate in preservation
The Natchitoches Historic Foundation (NHF) has begun renovation work on the Roque House, which was relocated to the downtown riverbank in 1967 from its original location in the Isle Brevelle community down Cane River Lake. This architecturally and historically significant French Creole post on sill structure was built by Yves...
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Natchitoches Times
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU reports waste audit to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
A group of Northwestern State University staff and student volunteers conducted a campus waste audit, which is a requirement for the university to remain a Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliate. According to KLB, “The purpose of a waste audit includes identifying the types of waste generated at university/college and estimating the...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Northwestern State prepares for strong competition at Arkansas
FAYATTEVILLE, Ark.—Throughout the indoor season, the Northwestern State track teams have gone to meets to challenge itself, and this one is no different. The Demons and Lady Demons travel to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational, a two-day event, which begins Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man wanted for thefts in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two recent felony theft cases were solved by Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Division. In mid-January, a 31′ travel trailer and a 10’x12′ portable building were stolen from two victims who live near the Sabine-Natchitoches Parish line, close to Marthaville. The travel trailer contained two firearms.
cenlanow.com
Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – **On February 6, 2023, Troopers identified the driver of the hit and run vehicle as 44-year-old Melissa A. Jernigan of Anacoco. Jernigan was arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and careless operation (misdemeanor). Also, 48-year-old Larry P. Jernigan of Anacoco was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice (felony). Both were booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Twice the Citizen – NSU’s Army ROTC Builds Young Men and Women
“The reservist is twice the citizen.” – Winston Churchill. The large field between Turpin Stadium and University Columns Apartments was transformed into a battlefield Thursday, February 9 as NSU’s Army ROTC units conducted a Platoon Attack Lab. Senior cadets conducted and evaluated the exercise as younger cadets formed squads and a command element in order to drive the enemy away from and seize an objective. Drills like these form the basic skills that the cadets will build upon as they progress through the ROTC program and into the Army as young officers.
kalb.com
Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sharp’s career night lifts Demons past Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – DeMarcus Sharp has three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards already this season. He may have topped those lofty standards Thursday night. Sharp, Northwestern State’s 6-foot-3 senior point guard, again filled the stat sheet and played a critical role in extending the Demons’ win streak to seven with an 88-82 Southland Conference victory at Texas A&M-Commerce in The Field House.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Clerk of Court: School of Instruction to be held
Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey announces that the Clerk of Court’s office will be holding a School of Instruction for new election commissioners. It will be held at the main courtroom of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, 200 Second Street, on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm.
kalb.com
Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
klax-tv.com
Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility
Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
kalb.com
Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many Alexandria residents were surprised to see city workers removing three ATRANS bus benches at the crowded intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street and replacing them with yellow standing poles instead. Mixed reactions filled the comment section on a News Channel 5 Facebook post with...
Comments / 0