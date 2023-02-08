Read full article on original website
Lady Demons bring talent, experience into 2023 season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Talent and experience make for a dangerous combination and Northwestern State softball is carrying plenty of both, along with a fair amount of excitement, into the 2023 season. The Lady Demons open the season at the Bearkat Classic, making their first trip back to former Southland...
Lady Demons drop third straight in similar fashion
COMMERCE, Texas – The story unfortunately remained the same for Northwestern State on Thursday night as another lusterless start led to a big halftime deficit that it was unable to recover from in a 67-47 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lady Demons (9-13, 5-7) shot 24 percent from the...
Demons take win streak to Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – For the second time this season, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team is on an extended win streak. As the Demons head into Thursday’s 8 p.m. Southland Conference matchup at Texas A&M-Commerce, they do so as winners of their past six games – the second-longest run of positive outcomes for the 2022-23 NSU squad.
Lady Demons begin two-step with Lions in Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – Two games and one team is what await Northwestern State this week as if faces Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday in the first of two games between the new Southland Conference foes in the span of less than 48 hours. The first game of the two-step with...
Southern Miss basketball receives outpouring of community support
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s men’s basketball team is bringing national recognition to Hattiesburg as it currently stands tied for the first seed in the Sun Belt Conference. The Golden Eagles will face the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday, battling it out...
Southern Miss Men’s Basketball braces for battle between top 2 teams in the Sun Belt
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss Men’s Basketball is soaring right now, currently boasting a 7-game win streak and sharing the top spot in Sun Belt Conference play with a 10-2 conference record. There’s only one team hotter in the Sun Belt, and the Golden Eagles will put their...
Coffee with Corey: Pride, Loyalty, Demonland
Drake Owens might not be where he is today, at Northwestern State University, if he’d followed his original career path to become a chiropractor. However, the decision to start his journey at NSU was easy. While most people from his hometown of Homer, Louisiana usually went to Tech or...
Twice the Citizen – NSU’s Army ROTC Builds Young Men and Women
“The reservist is twice the citizen.” – Winston Churchill. The large field between Turpin Stadium and University Columns Apartments was transformed into a battlefield Thursday, February 9 as NSU’s Army ROTC units conducted a Platoon Attack Lab. Senior cadets conducted and evaluated the exercise as younger cadets formed squads and a command element in order to drive the enemy away from and seize an objective. Drills like these form the basic skills that the cadets will build upon as they progress through the ROTC program and into the Army as young officers.
Dr. Greg Granger, senior Brittany Charchio present research at Louisiana Political Science Association meeting
Dr. Greg Granger, professor of history at Northwestern State University, and NSU senior history major Brittany Charchio of Benton each presented research at the 51st annual meeting of the Louisiana Political Science Association held at the University of Louisiana at Monroe this past weekend. Granger presented his paper, “Trixie’s Big...
NSU reports waste audit to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
A group of Northwestern State University staff and student volunteers conducted a campus waste audit, which is a requirement for the university to remain a Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliate. According to KLB, “The purpose of a waste audit includes identifying the types of waste generated at university/college and estimating the...
Lead to Those in Need
Start today by asking God to send you where He wants you to go. Ask Him to use you to speak to those to whom He wants you to speak. And ask Him to lead you to those who need prayer!
Vicksburg city officials, tourism leaders visit Hub City to share resident service ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spent Wednesday with Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and leadership counterparts to share practices for providing residents with services and quality of place opportunities. Barker, along with city staff and tourism partners, were joined by the Vicksburg group that was made up of...
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week
Prices at the pump have dipped slightly compared with last week as demand has risen, according to the Energy Information Administration. A gallon of regular gas was $3.47 on average Monday, February 6, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current […]
Notice of Death – February 9, 2023
May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16’ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and excessive groundwater, dewatering well points are being installed. These well...
HPD seeking commercial burglary suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are seeking a Hattiesburg man allegedly involved in a recent commercial burglary. Bobby Boone, 51, has an active arrest warrant sworn in his name in connection to breaking into the 4th Street Bar, 2505 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg, this past Sunday. HPD is asking...
Hunting squealers: A blast from the past
I suppose it’s normal, when you get older, to revisit more frequently those special times and events that define who you are. One such activity that put an indelible mark on my life will seem insignificant to some who never experienced it, nor would they care to. I’ll explain.
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
