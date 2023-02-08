Read full article on original website
Roque House wall offers opportunity to participate in preservation
The Natchitoches Historic Foundation (NHF) has begun renovation work on the Roque House, which was relocated to the downtown riverbank in 1967 from its original location in the Isle Brevelle community down Cane River Lake. This architecturally and historically significant French Creole post on sill structure was built by Yves...
Natchitoches: Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16′ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and...
Coffee with Corey: Pride, Loyalty, Demonland
Drake Owens might not be where he is today, at Northwestern State University, if he’d followed his original career path to become a chiropractor. However, the decision to start his journey at NSU was easy. While most people from his hometown of Homer, Louisiana usually went to Tech or...
Graduate degrees in education, counseling nationally ranked
Northwestern State University’s on-line Master of Education has been ranked 12th in the nation by OnlineMastersDegrees.org, an online platform that utilizes research-based content to help students find accredited online master’s degree programs. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality and study flexibility. “NSU’s School of Education has a...
Young ladies sought to serve as Farm Bureau agriculture ambassador
The Womens Committee of Natchitoches Farm Bureau is calling all young ladies who desire to serve as an ambassador for agriculture and Farm Bureau! The Miss Natchitoches Farm Bureau Queen contest will take place on Saturday, March 4. Any single female of a Farm Bureau family between the ages 17...
Rotary Club learn about library services, myths about rededication funding
Rotary President Aaron Johnson introduced the Natchitoches Parish Library Director Jessica McGrath at the Feb. 7 luncheon. McGrath discussed the many services provided to the community by the library and the myths about Rededication funding. Pictured from left are Johnson, and McGrath (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Teachers Harness the Power of Family Literacy to Help Kids Learn to Read
Louisiana is currently dealing with a crisis: students are still struggling to catch up from time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, test scores are down, and policy makers at all levels of state government are looking for ways to improve child literacy. To help address this crisis from a family-based, community-focused perspective, the Natchitoches Federation of Teachers and School Employees (NFT-SE) will host two workshops aimed at promoting family literacy and improving student success in reading.
BOM Bank Commemorates its 120th Anniversary
BOM Bank has deep roots throughout Louisiana that is growing into Texas. 2023 marks BOM’s 120th anniversary. Bank of Montgomery opened its doors with $15,000 in capital in 1903. President and CEO, Ken Hale, said, “My great grandfather and other businessmen in Grant Parish came together to start a bank that would help their community of farmers, teachers, mechanics, and their families. A century later, BOM is still committed to serving the same hardworking people now throughout seven parishes in Louisiana and two counties in East Texas.” Ken is a direct descendant of the Wardlow family and is the fifth generation of the family to run the bank and the sixth President & CEO. The bank has grown to 17 locations today, four of which opened in the last four years. The upcoming year will be no different with two locations being constructed in Rapides Parish. These new branches in.
Provencal Students adopt wild tigers
Provencal Junior High sixth grader students in Mrs. Deanna Elkins’ ELA classes recently raised $380 to symbolically adopt three tigers through the World Wildlife Fund. Their project organically grew from working on a research simulation task on the impact zoos have on animals. The article they read was “The Stripes will Survive” by Jaqueline Adams (2004). The article focused on saving Siberian (Amur) tigers from extinction through the Species Survival Plan. Because the article was almost 20 years old, the students researched whether the tiger population had increased and discovered that in 2022 the number of Amur tigers living in the wild was approximately 350-450, about the same as in 2004. Their research about the lack of growth in the tiger population continued and the students received 27 informative responses from zoos and organizations in 18 states and 3 foreign countries.
City of Natchitoches: 2021-22 Street Rehabilitation Project Update
The City of Natchitoches advises the public that City Utility Department crews began earlier this week to make spot repairs to the existing gravity sewer line that runs underneath the eastbound lane of St. Clair Avenue from Williams Avenue to East Fifth Street. Once the sewer repair work is completed,...
Roque House Update: Adaptive Restoration saves history for future generations
Members of the Natchitoches Historic Foundation know all eyes have been on the Roque House over the last few months, ever since the roof and chimney were removed. Construction was halted during the Christmas Festival season as logistics would be impossible with so much going on downtown. Between the riverbank closure for the festivities and the wet winter weather, crews from DSW haven’t been able to do much on site.
Remembering Charles Andrew LaCaze
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, Louisiana, with a 6:00 PM rosary on Friday, February 10, 2023. Friends and family may attend a visitation at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A funeral service, officiated by Brother Tommy Rush, will follow at 10:00 AM to honor the life of Mr. Charles Andrew LaCaze. Interment will take place at Fern Park.
Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many Alexandria residents were surprised to see city workers removing three ATRANS bus benches at the crowded intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street and replacing them with yellow standing poles instead. Mixed reactions filled the comment section on a News Channel 5 Facebook post with...
Notice of Death – February 8, 2023
Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes...
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
Lions Club learns about Christmas Angels organization
Natchitoches Lions learned of the importance of the Christmas Angels organization. Katlyn Yopp, Natchitoches Christmas Angels Director, shared the history of the program as well as shared the community importance of continuing the program. Angels promote the Natchitoches Christmas Festival year-round in many different capacities all while learning public speaking skills, poise and the importance of community involvement. Pictured from left are President Vallery Washington, Katlyn Yopp, Christmas Angels Director, 2nd VP Nicole Connell, Board Member LeeAnn Edwards and newest Natchitoches Lion Club Member Ashley Roque.
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
Evening structure fire
At 9:25 p.m. the City of Natchitoches Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Dixie and Dean for a reported structure fire. Engines 1 and 3, Rescue 1, Truck 1, and Chief 2 along with Training/Safety Officer, Fire Investigations and Chief 1 responded to the emergency. While enroute we were notified of a possible second structure involved. Natchitoches Parish Fire District 6 was requested for assistance. Fire department personnel arrived on scene to find fire and smoke visible from the roof. Pre-connected hose lays were pulled from Engine 3 and a hydrant connection established. The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.
Hunting squealers: A blast from the past
I suppose it’s normal, when you get older, to revisit more frequently those special times and events that define who you are. One such activity that put an indelible mark on my life will seem insignificant to some who never experienced it, nor would they care to. I’ll explain.
