I've said it before - my husband is by far the better cook! He has an amazing ability for looking at a recipe and knowing if it's likely to be good or not. I do not have that skill! So I asked him to search for a good beef stew recipe. Somehow, he ended up on the Viking River Cruises' website and he found a recipe for Carbonnade a la Flamande. My guess is you have the exact same question that I had when he suggested it - what in the world is that? If I had to come up with what it is so that everyone would understand, it's basically a Beef and Guinness Stew that is absolutely wonderful! It's a great wintertime meal - might be nice for Super Bowl Sunday served with some biscuits for dunking!

