Red Chicken Pozole
Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty and satisfying Mexican stew. Easier to make than you think, it’s packed with juicy chicken and corn hominy swimming in the most amazing chile sauce.
12tomatoes.com
7 Standout Sandwich Recipes
Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.
Baked Seafood Casserole
One of my favorite seafood dishes is my Baked Seafood Casserole. Loaded with fresh flounder, shrimp, sea scallops, and crab meat, every bite is full of flavor and seafood!. Perfect for seafood lovers, this easy seafood casserole will soon become one of your favorite recipes! Easy to make and so very delicious, it’s a winning combination.
Crockpot Beef & Guinness Stew - Better Than Mom Used to Make!
I've said it before - my husband is by far the better cook! He has an amazing ability for looking at a recipe and knowing if it's likely to be good or not. I do not have that skill! So I asked him to search for a good beef stew recipe. Somehow, he ended up on the Viking River Cruises' website and he found a recipe for Carbonnade a la Flamande. My guess is you have the exact same question that I had when he suggested it - what in the world is that? If I had to come up with what it is so that everyone would understand, it's basically a Beef and Guinness Stew that is absolutely wonderful! It's a great wintertime meal - might be nice for Super Bowl Sunday served with some biscuits for dunking!
Beef Stroganoff - a Wintertime Favorite Meal That's Sure to Delight
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals - true comfort food in my opinion. The first few times I made this, I did it on the stovetop in a large skillet or Dutch oven. I've also made it in my Instant Pot and in the Crockpot (the links will take you to the recipes showing how you can do this). My original recipe was from the Creme De La Crumb website and it was nearly a 5-star recipe, which is what I always try to find. The author talks about different cuts of meat you can use in the recipe, plus if you do a Google search, you'll find plenty of options exist for what works. I hope you enjoy Beef Stroganoff!
Woman says all chain restaurants serve one order that allows her to eat out 5 days a week
More people believe it is cheaper to eat out. They have seen grocery bills double within two years. Most fast food meals last for two days. But one woman says she has a method that works well at every eatery. The strategy allows her to eat restaurant-cooked meals five days a week.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open
Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.
Caldo de Albondigas (Mexican Meatball Soup)
Caldo de Albóndigas (Mexican Meatball Soup) is a hearty and satisfying comfort food. It is a delight that tastes just right. Make some tonight!. This recipe for Caldo de Albondigas is the way my grandma made it for me, for our family, for anyone who stopped by to visit her humble home in Durango, Mexico. Comfort food in a bowl!
30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe
Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
macaronikid.com
4 SUPER Game Day Appetizers
4 oz of crumbled bleu cheese + extra to garnish/ sprinkle on top. Place all the ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4 hours. Stir and serve with bread, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrot sticks etc. Top with extra crumbled...
Allrecipes.com
The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box
When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
Easy Hack for Getting a $4 Meal at 'Chipotle' Is Sneaky but It Works
This is a great way to save a few bucks at Chipotle.
agupdate.com
Classic Buffalo Wings
1/4 C. hot sauce (such as Frank’s) Preheat oven to 400° and place a wire rack over a baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with oil and season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Bake until chicken is golden and...
Chicken Pasta Fagioli
This is a spin-off of the classic Italian Pasta Fazool (fagioli) with the addition of chicken and loaded with cheese. The old-fashioned classic is a staple on most Italian tables and very popular in Italian American homes for a quick inexpensive weeknight meal.
Cajun Sausage And Shrimp Jambalaya
This is a quick, less expensive jambalaya recipe. It is very tasty and so easy to make any night of the week. This dish can be made in less than 30 minutes. Add a green salad, and you have a complete meal.
Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)
Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
Redbook
28 Creole Recipes For The Best Mardi Gras Ever
If we could teleport ourselves to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, you know we would. Between the beignets and the fun cocktails and the jambalaya, we could spend a whole week just eating through the city alone. Which is why we were determined to crack the code on some of our favorite Creole and Cajun Mardi Gras foods. No lie, one bite of our one-pot Cajun orzo with sausage recipe will have you feeling like you've been transported right to the French Quarter. These 28 creole Mardi Gras recipes are wayyyy cheaper than a flight down South and taste just as good, promise!
Chicken Tinga Tostadas
Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada. Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.
Nana’s Famous - Sausage and Gravy
Okay I’ll probably get in trouble for sharing this recipe, its been in my spouses family for a long time, and it took years of dating before it would be shared with me (you know how hard it is to crack a southern woman’s prized recipe!). But I’m going to do it, because everybody should be able to enjoy this, it’s that freaking delicious. This is actually an easy recipe to make, use good quality ingredients and the payoff is sheer sausage gravy bliss.
