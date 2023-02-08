Read full article on original website
bartowsportszone.com
Tough night for local girls' basketball teams
It was a tough night Tuesday for the local high school girls' basketball teams. All four teams in action dropped region contests. The Lady Canes narrowed a nine-point first-half deficit to two points by the end of the third quarter, but the visiting Lady Jackets of Calhoun held on to earn a hard-fought region win Tuesday night at the Storm Center, 65-56.
HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: Lady Falcons are District 11-1A champions
SAN ANGELO, TX— For the third straight season, the Lady Falcons of Veribest are district champions, after defeating Irion County 36-29. This is the first District 11-1A title in that stretch for Veribest. After being down by nine points to start the game, the Falcons cut the deficit to four entering halftime and stormed back […]
Early Deficit Too Much For Lady Cougars To Rally Back From
The Covington Lady Cougars lost their 18th game of the season on Friday following a 56-11 loss to the Eastern Montgomery Lady Mustangs. The Lady Mustangs put the Lady Cougars in a big deficit early on after scoring the first 20 points of the game. After being held scoreless the first six and a half minutes, Lauren Bragg put the Lady Cougars on the scoreboard. The Lady Cougars were down 21-2 after the first quarter. Lauren Bragg led the Lady Cougars with a team-high eight points, while Allyson Kessler scored two, and Taylor Stayton added 1. The Lady Mustangs were led by Maddie Bruce who led all scorers with a game-high 24 points. The 11 points was a season-low for the Lady Cougars. The Lady Cougars wrapped up their regular season this evening at Narrows. Team 1 2 3 4 TtlCHS 2 5 0 4 11EMHS 21 8 21 6 56 The post Early Deficit Too Much For Lady Cougars To Rally Back From appeared first on The Virginian Review.
KTLO
MHHS splits makeup basketball games at Greenbrier
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Wednesday as they went to Greenbrier for their second makeup outing. Matt Sharp has the details. After struggling for three quarters, the Lady Bombers dominated the final period to defeat the Lady Panthers 57-45. Most of Mountain Home’s struggles came with handling the ball as they committed 21 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Bombers were held to just one three-pointer for the first three quarters. In the fourth period, Mountain Home’s pressure defense took a toll on Greenbrier as they started committing more turnovers. The Lady Bombers also got fouled more often on their way to the basket, and they hit 12-of-13 free throws in the final quarter. In all, Mountain Home outscored the Lady Panthers 29-8 in that last frame to post the 12-point victory.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville Academy falls short in MAIS Class 5A North State quarterfinals
MENDENHALL — Starkville Academy lost to Simpson Academy in boys and girls basketball in the MAIS Class 5A North State quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The girls team lost, 54-41, while the boys team fell 49-33. With the losses, the Volunteers will not be advancing to the MAIS Class 5A...
wrul.com
Lady Bulldogs Fall to Woodlawn on Senior Night
The Carmi-White County Lady Bulldogs hosted the Woodlawn Lady Cardinals for their final game of the regular season, as it was also Senior Night at McDougal-Evers Gymnasium. It was an emotional start to the evening. Prior to the game, CWC recognized their three seniors; Lily Pollard, Shemaine Lovell and Ebonie Hawkins.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg Lady Wildcats 63 Caldwell County 52
Trigg County’s girls opened up a double-digit lead late to knock off Caldwell County 63-52 on Senior Night at Wildcat Gym. Check out the Lady Wildcats and Lady Tigers in action in this YSE photo gallery. Lady Wildcats and Lady Tigers.
KFDM-TV
Kelly girls basketball headed to TAPPS playoffs for first time in decades
Beaumont, Tx — For the first time in over 20 years, the Kelly girls basketball team has qualified for the TAPPS post season tournament. Kelly 2nd year Head Coach Prentiss Semien believes this is the start of what's to come for the Lady Bulldogs program.
