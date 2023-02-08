Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 9, 2023
May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU reports waste audit to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
A group of Northwestern State University staff and student volunteers conducted a campus waste audit, which is a requirement for the university to remain a Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliate. According to KLB, “The purpose of a waste audit includes identifying the types of waste generated at university/college and estimating the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Pride, Loyalty, Demonland
Drake Owens might not be where he is today, at Northwestern State University, if he’d followed his original career path to become a chiropractor. However, the decision to start his journey at NSU was easy. While most people from his hometown of Homer, Louisiana usually went to Tech or...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community help sought to identify vehicles
There were several cars near the soccer fields at Parc Natchitoches doing burnouts all over the parking lot while several middle school and high school games being played on Feb. 8 around 6:40 pm. If anyone has any information on who these people were, please call us at 318-357-3891. We are currently reviewing cameras to read tag numbers. Please help us locate these individuals.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16’ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and excessive groundwater, dewatering well points are being installed. These well...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Call for Papers issued for Louisiana Studies Conference
The 15th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference will be held September 23, 2023, at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The conference committee is now accepting presentation proposals for the upcoming conference. Presentation proposals on any aspect of the 2023 conference theme “Louisiana Works,” as well as creative texts by, about, and/or for Louisiana and Louisianans, are sought for this year’s conference.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Tell Your Story: You’re Not Alone
If we begin to see our lives as some form of art, perhaps it can change our perspective. True art is in many ways open to interpretation. A skilled artist creates and is intimately in control of what comes next. Not every stroke of the brush will be perfect. Therefore, if we view our lives as art, we become not only an artist, but we are in charge of our own destiny. When we don’t give up, we change our imperfections into something beautiful.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Provencal Students adopt wild tigers
Provencal Junior High sixth grader students in Mrs. Deanna Elkins’ ELA classes recently raised $380 to symbolically adopt three tigers through the World Wildlife Fund. Their project organically grew from working on a research simulation task on the impact zoos have on animals. The article they read was “The Stripes will Survive” by Jaqueline Adams (2004). The article focused on saving Siberian (Amur) tigers from extinction through the Species Survival Plan. Because the article was almost 20 years old, the students researched whether the tiger population had increased and discovered that in 2022 the number of Amur tigers living in the wild was approximately 350-450, about the same as in 2004. Their research about the lack of growth in the tiger population continued and the students received 27 informative responses from zoos and organizations in 18 states and 3 foreign countries.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Twice the Citizen – NSU’s Army ROTC Builds Young Men and Women
“The reservist is twice the citizen.” – Winston Churchill. The large field between Turpin Stadium and University Columns Apartments was transformed into a battlefield Thursday, February 9 as NSU’s Army ROTC units conducted a Platoon Attack Lab. Senior cadets conducted and evaluated the exercise as younger cadets formed squads and a command element in order to drive the enemy away from and seize an objective. Drills like these form the basic skills that the cadets will build upon as they progress through the ROTC program and into the Army as young officers.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Clerk of Court: School of Instruction to be held
Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey announces that the Clerk of Court’s office will be holding a School of Instruction for new election commissioners. It will be held at the main courtroom of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, 200 Second Street, on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Remembering Charles Andrew LaCaze
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, Louisiana, with a 6:00 PM rosary on Friday, February 10, 2023. Friends and family may attend a visitation at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A funeral service, officiated by Brother Tommy Rush, will follow at 10:00 AM to honor the life of Mr. Charles Andrew LaCaze. Interment will take place at Fern Park.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested after incident, damage to Raising Canes
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to Raising Canes in reference to a disturbance on Feb. 5 around 3:02 am. Upon officers arrival they located a large group of individuals yelling at each other. Officers were able to separate everyone and were told by an employee that Christopher Sellers, 30 of Natchitoches, damaged a window inside the restaurant.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish man arrested on multiple narcotics charges
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents executed a narcotics search warrant on Feb. 7 at a residence located within the 2000 block of Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation that was focused on suspected drug sales that were being carried out by Dustin Malmay, w/m, 30. During the search of Malmay’s residence, Agents located large amounts of suspected illegal narcotics as well as materials used for the purposes of packaging/distributing illegal narcotics.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man wanted for thefts in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two recent felony theft cases were solved by Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Division. In mid-January, a 31′ travel trailer and a 10’x12′ portable building were stolen from two victims who live near the Sabine-Natchitoches Parish line, close to Marthaville. The travel trailer contained two firearms.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons bring talent, experience into 2023 season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Talent and experience make for a dangerous combination and Northwestern State softball is carrying plenty of both, along with a fair amount of excitement, into the 2023 season. The Lady Demons open the season at the Bearkat Classic, making their first trip back to former Southland...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Northwestern State prepares for strong competition at Arkansas
FAYATTEVILLE, Ark.—Throughout the indoor season, the Northwestern State track teams have gone to meets to challenge itself, and this one is no different. The Demons and Lady Demons travel to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational, a two-day event, which begins Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case
District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sharp’s career night lifts Demons past Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – DeMarcus Sharp has three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards already this season. He may have topped those lofty standards Thursday night. Sharp, Northwestern State’s 6-foot-3 senior point guard, again filled the stat sheet and played a critical role in extending the Demons’ win streak to seven with an 88-82 Southland Conference victory at Texas A&M-Commerce in The Field House.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Dorota Szczygielska is SLC Player of the Week
Northwestern State tennis junior Dorota Szczygielska was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday as voted by the league’s coaches and information directors. Szczygielska helped clinch the victory for both of NSU’s matches in Hattiesburg against Jackson State and Southern Miss. The Poland native won...
Comments / 0