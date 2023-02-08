Read full article on original website
Tell Your Story: You’re Not Alone
If we begin to see our lives as some form of art, perhaps it can change our perspective. True art is in many ways open to interpretation. A skilled artist creates and is intimately in control of what comes next. Not every stroke of the brush will be perfect. Therefore, if we view our lives as art, we become not only an artist, but we are in charge of our own destiny. When we don’t give up, we change our imperfections into something beautiful.
Letter to Natchitoches Citizens
Natchitoches Parish Library is vital to our community and so is the funding that supports the many services and resources made available through our parish library! I stand behind the funding required to support their many outreaches. I see the fruits of their efforts utilized by hundreds of patrons on a daily basis.
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
BOM Bank Commemorates its 120th Anniversary
BOM Bank has deep roots throughout Louisiana that is growing into Texas. 2023 marks BOM’s 120th anniversary. Bank of Montgomery opened its doors with $15,000 in capital in 1903. President and CEO, Ken Hale, said, “My great grandfather and other businessmen in Grant Parish came together to start a bank that would help their community of farmers, teachers, mechanics, and their families. A century later, BOM is still committed to serving the same hardworking people now throughout seven parishes in Louisiana and two counties in East Texas.” Ken is a direct descendant of the Wardlow family and is the fifth generation of the family to run the bank and the sixth President & CEO. The bank has grown to 17 locations today, four of which opened in the last four years. The upcoming year will be no different with two locations being constructed in Rapides Parish. These new branches in.
Call for Papers issued for Louisiana Studies Conference
The 15th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference will be held September 23, 2023, at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The conference committee is now accepting presentation proposals for the upcoming conference. Presentation proposals on any aspect of the 2023 conference theme “Louisiana Works,” as well as creative texts by, about, and/or for Louisiana and Louisianans, are sought for this year’s conference.
Hike Through Louisiana’s Longest Forest Trail, The Wild Azalea Trail, For An Adventure Like No Other
If you’re up for an epic hiking adventure, then you need to make your way over to the Kisatchie National Forest, where you’ll find the Wild Azalea Trail in Louisiana. This trail clocks in at right about 24 miles, making it the longest primitive hiking trail in the state. This is easily one of the most beautiful trails in Louisiana, and although you don’t need to tackle the entire 24 miles in one go, we encourage you to step outside your comfort zone and give it a try–you might just find out you were built for long trails like this!
Roque House Update: Adaptive Restoration saves history for future generations
Members of the Natchitoches Historic Foundation know all eyes have been on the Roque House over the last few months, ever since the roof and chimney were removed. Construction was halted during the Christmas Festival season as logistics would be impossible with so much going on downtown. Between the riverbank closure for the festivities and the wet winter weather, crews from DSW haven’t been able to do much on site.
Lions Club learns about Christmas Angels organization
Natchitoches Lions learned of the importance of the Christmas Angels organization. Katlyn Yopp, Natchitoches Christmas Angels Director, shared the history of the program as well as shared the community importance of continuing the program. Angels promote the Natchitoches Christmas Festival year-round in many different capacities all while learning public speaking skills, poise and the importance of community involvement. Pictured from left are President Vallery Washington, Katlyn Yopp, Christmas Angels Director, 2nd VP Nicole Connell, Board Member LeeAnn Edwards and newest Natchitoches Lion Club Member Ashley Roque.
Notice of Death – February 7, 2023
Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
Natchez mobile home fire
For the second time in a week, fire fighters are called to Natchez to battle a mobile home fire. On Sunday, Feb. 5, around 6:40 p.m., Fire District #5 with mutual aid assistance from Fire District #1 and Fire District #6 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to a mobile home fire in the 9500 block of La. Hwy. 1 in Natchez according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division had solved two recent felony theft cases and are asking for help locating a suspect.
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
Two more discrimination charges were filed against RPSB in December
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two new discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in December against the Rapides Parish School Board. The charging parties are two employees at Glenmora Elementary School who claim they were subjected to discrimination and retaliation by their principal, Carrol Babb (Glenmora High School). The first charging party claims they were subjected to retaliation because they complained about reasonable accommodations not being met for students with disabilities. The party also claims they were discriminated against because they were relieved of a coaching position after revealing they themself suffered from a disability.
Woman Accused of Setting 6-month-old Baby on Fire in Louisiana Is Arrested
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 6-month-old baby who was found set on fire following a suspected kidnapping. Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 25, is accused of 1st degree murder in connection with the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe, who was found with severe burns in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on the evening of July 17. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Natchitoches: Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16′ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and...
Lady Demons begin two-step with Lions in Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – Two games and one team is what await Northwestern State this week as if faces Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday in the first of two games between the new Southland Conference foes in the span of less than 48 hours. The first game of the two-step with...
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers. “I’m not competing against other law enforcement agencies, I’m competing against the entire job market now. As much as we say this job isn’t about money and pay, it is. We have more positions than we have applicants,” says Chief Deputy Craig Harrington.
