Natchitoches Times
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
KNOE TV8
NELA group feeds residents free meals throughout Winn Parish
Stroll through the Biedenharn garden with your partner for Valentine's Day. KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Louisiana losing residents. Updated: 22 hours ago. Louisiana losing residents, according to a report from Louisiana Tech's Center for Economic Development.
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU reports waste audit to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
A group of Northwestern State University staff and student volunteers conducted a campus waste audit, which is a requirement for the university to remain a Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliate. According to KLB, “The purpose of a waste audit includes identifying the types of waste generated at university/college and estimating the...
kalb.com
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
kalb.com
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club learn about library services, myths about rededication funding
Rotary President Aaron Johnson introduced the Natchitoches Parish Library Director Jessica McGrath at the Feb. 7 luncheon. McGrath discussed the many services provided to the community by the library and the myths about Rededication funding. Pictured from left are Johnson, and McGrath (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case
District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
kalb.com
In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
kalb.com
Natchitoches: Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16′ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Call for Papers issued for Louisiana Studies Conference
The 15th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference will be held September 23, 2023, at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The conference committee is now accepting presentation proposals for the upcoming conference. Presentation proposals on any aspect of the 2023 conference theme “Louisiana Works,” as well as creative texts by, about, and/or for Louisiana and Louisianans, are sought for this year’s conference.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community help sought to identify vehicles
There were several cars near the soccer fields at Parc Natchitoches doing burnouts all over the parking lot while several middle school and high school games being played on Feb. 8 around 6:40 pm. If anyone has any information on who these people were, please call us at 318-357-3891. We are currently reviewing cameras to read tag numbers. Please help us locate these individuals.
Natchitoches Times
Natchez mobile home fire
For the second time in a week, fire fighters are called to Natchez to battle a mobile home fire. On Sunday, Feb. 5, around 6:40 p.m., Fire District #5 with mutual aid assistance from Fire District #1 and Fire District #6 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to a mobile home fire in the 9500 block of La. Hwy. 1 in Natchez according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish man arrested on multiple narcotics charges
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents executed a narcotics search warrant on Feb. 7 at a residence located within the 2000 block of Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation that was focused on suspected drug sales that were being carried out by Dustin Malmay, w/m, 30. During the search of Malmay’s residence, Agents located large amounts of suspected illegal narcotics as well as materials used for the purposes of packaging/distributing illegal narcotics.
Stolen storage building from Sabine Parish found in DeSoto Parish, man on run
Sabine Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public to help find a Natchitoches man who is wanted in connection to the theft of a portable building, a travel trailer and two firearms that were taken from locations near the Sabine/Natchitoches Parish line.
kalb.com
Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
