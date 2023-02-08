Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dani Dennis-Sutton, No. 33 in your program, has his sights set on another ‘33′ at Penn State
The 2022 season was a solid start for Dani Dennis-Sutton at Penn State, all things considered. A five-star signee in James Franklin’s 2022 recruiting class, Dennis-Sutton appeared in all 13 games, playing defensive end in a reserve role behind Adisa Isaac, Chop Robinson and Nick Tarburton.
Penn State’s James Franklin on bringing in Marques Hagans, and what his expectations are for the WR room
STATE COLLEGE – James Franklin knows what he wants from Penn State’s wide receiver room moving forward. He wants a group that will be consistently feared by the best defenses the Nittany Lions will face.
Penn State’s James Franklin discusses new signee Chimdy Onoh, transfer portal additions
STATE COLLEGE — Recruiting, whether it’s at the high school level or in the transfer portal, is always happening. That continues to be the case in Happy Valley as James Franklin and his staff look to add to Penn State’s 2024 and 2025 classes. But last week marked the end of a frantic period for coaches.
saturdaytradition.com
College wrestling rankings, Feb. 7: Penn State headlines 12 B1G teams on latest NWCA Coaches Poll
College wrestling rankings have been updated with the latest NWCA Coaches Poll dropping Tuesday, Feb. 7. To no surprise, Penn State continues to lead the nation by sweeping all first-place votes available. At 13-0, Penn State remains the only undefeated unit in the country and generated 350 total points on...
Another 2-match weekend ahead for Penn State; Cael Sanderson says 125-pound spot belongs to Gary Steen
It’s 13 down and three to go this season for the No. 1-ranked Penn State wrestling team, which will take a 41-match winning streak to Rutgers on Friday and return home Sunday to Rec Hall, where the Lions more than likely will clinch the regular-season Big Ten title against Maryland.
Former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould buries Jalen Hurts’ skills at QB, picks Chiefs to beat Eagles
Penn State fans love Robbie Gould because he is a former Nittany Lion and he can boot the ball, but he probably has a few less fans in the Keystone State this week. And that’s because the San Francisco 49ers kicker went on Trey Wingo’s “The 33rd Team,” and kind of buried Jalen Hurts’ skills as a quarterback while also picking the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round
Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
Third quarter run propels State College boys hoops to win over Cumberland Valley; clinches MPC Commonwealth title
The State College boys basketball team opened up a tie game with a 10-2 third quarter run en route to a 61-45 victory over Cumberland Valley Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. The victory gave State College (19-1 overall and 13-1 in the division) the outright Commonwealth...
Cayden Laster’s 23 points helps East Pennsboro boys down West Perry in a non-conference game
Cayden Laster scored 23 points Thursday night as the East Pennsboro boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 66-48, in a non-conference game. Leo McCoy added 13 points for the Panthers, who improve to 8-14. Si Twigg scored 15 points and Duce Middleton added 12 for West Perry, who moved to...
Strong fourth quarter propels Milton Hershey boys to 61-58 win over Twin Valley
Milton Hershey rode a late rally to a tightly-contested 61-58 victory against Twin Valley in nonconference action Thursday. The Spartans trailed 47-42 at the end of the third quarter but a 19-11 rally in the fourth quarter completed the comeback and sealed the win. Four different Spartans reached double figures,...
d9and10sports.com
Brookville Holds ECC to All-Time Low 16 Points while Securing at Least a Tie for D9 League Title; Miller Leads Clearfield to Win
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Limiting Elk County Catholic to a school-record-low 16 points, Brookville claimed at least a tie for the D9 League title with a 34-16 win over the visiting Crusaders. Rewatch the game. The Raiders (17-2, 8-1 D9 LEague), who lost 50-47 at ECC in mid-December, limited the...
Ex-events staff worker disputes allegation he used chokehold at Pa. basketball game
JERSEY SHORE – The events staff member accused of using a chokehold on a student at a high school basketball game in Lycoming County claims he took down the student because he thought he was diving at him. Frederick L. Packard, 61, of Jersey Shore, is alleged to have...
DuBois barber’s invention helps give everyone the barber shop experience
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One DuBois barber created a device for people with disabilities after coming up with the idea years ago. The Tranquilift at Bakas Barbershop, inside the WPAL Fitness Center at 37 E. Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801, is an apparatus that allows people in wheelchairs to be lifted and leaned back […]
Enrollment opens for Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning’s first location
The first of the Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is now accepting applications for admission, the Milton Hershey School system announced this week, with 150 openings for students from birth through age five. The school, located at the corner of Governor and Homestead roads in Hershey, is the first...
State College
State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location
Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
wtaj.com
Taste Test: Talking ‘gross’ candy, retro candy and more treats from Blair Candy Company
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Remember some of those classic candies that you always loved growing up? Or maybe you’ve seen some crazy candy trends on social media that you can’t wait to get your hands on. Blair Candy Company has a wide variety of candies, snacks, and novelty treats for everyone.
