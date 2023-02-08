Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Parish man arrested on multiple narcotics charges
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents executed a narcotics search warrant on Feb. 7 at a residence located within the 2000 block of Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation that was focused on suspected drug sales that were being carried out by Dustin Malmay, w/m, 30. During the search of Malmay’s residence, Agents located large amounts of suspected illegal narcotics as well as materials used for the purposes of packaging/distributing illegal narcotics.
Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – **On February 6, 2023, Troopers identified the driver of the hit and run vehicle as 44-year-old Melissa A. Jernigan of Anacoco. Jernigan was arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and careless operation (misdemeanor). Also, 48-year-old Larry P. Jernigan of Anacoco was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice (felony). Both were booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
Sabine Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public to help find a Natchitoches man who is wanted in connection to the theft of a portable building, a travel trailer and two firearms that were taken from locations near the Sabine/Natchitoches Parish line.
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division had solved two recent felony theft cases and are asking for help locating a suspect.
Natchitoches man arrested after incident, damage to Raising Canes
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to Raising Canes in reference to a disturbance on Feb. 5 around 3:02 am. Upon officers arrival they located a large group of individuals yelling at each other. Officers were able to separate everyone and were told by an employee that Christopher Sellers, 30 of Natchitoches, damaged a window inside the restaurant.
Suspect arrested connected to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
Feb. 7, 2023, marks two years since 20-year-old Destiny Compton and 19-year-old Ashley Mortle were shot and killed on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. A balloon release was held in their memory.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
ACTION Unit continues to reduce crime in Natchitoches
The ACTION Unit, also known as Addressing Criminal Trends by Involving Our Neighborhoods, has continued to be a huge crime deterrent during their first three weeks in service. Below are a few examples of what the ACTION Unit has done to better our community:. 24 arrests for several criminal offenses.
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in the Sabine Parish Detention Center after being arrested on Friday night for Possession with intent to distribute schedule II and speeding. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, was arrested late on Feb. 3 after...
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
Natchitoches: Jefferson Street sinkhole update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16′ gravity sewer line. Because of poor soil conditions and...
City of Natchitoches: 2021-22 Street Rehabilitation Project Update
The City of Natchitoches advises the public that City Utility Department crews began earlier this week to make spot repairs to the existing gravity sewer line that runs underneath the eastbound lane of St. Clair Avenue from Williams Avenue to East Fifth Street. Once the sewer repair work is completed,...
Natchez mobile home fire
For the second time in a week, fire fighters are called to Natchez to battle a mobile home fire. On Sunday, Feb. 5, around 6:40 p.m., Fire District #5 with mutual aid assistance from Fire District #1 and Fire District #6 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to a mobile home fire in the 9500 block of La. Hwy. 1 in Natchez according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Gregg County Sheriff's Office still struggling to recruit officers. "I'm not competing against other law enforcement agencies, I'm competing against the entire job market now. As much as we say this job isn't about money and pay, it is. We have more positions than we have applicants," says Chief Deputy Craig Harrington.
