Natchitoches Parish man arrested on multiple narcotics charges
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents executed a narcotics search warrant on Feb. 7 at a residence located within the 2000 block of Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation that was focused on suspected drug sales that were being carried out by Dustin Malmay, w/m, 30. During the search of Malmay’s residence, Agents located large amounts of suspected illegal narcotics as well as materials used for the purposes of packaging/distributing illegal narcotics.
Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility
Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – **On February 6, 2023, Troopers identified the driver of the hit and run vehicle as 44-year-old Melissa A. Jernigan of Anacoco. Jernigan was arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and careless operation (misdemeanor). Also, 48-year-old Larry P. Jernigan of Anacoco was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice (felony). Both were booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Natchitoches man wanted for thefts in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two recent felony theft cases were solved by Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Division. In mid-January, a 31′ travel trailer and a 10’x12′ portable building were stolen from two victims who live near the Sabine-Natchitoches Parish line, close to Marthaville. The travel trailer contained two firearms.
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
Natchitoches man arrested after incident, damage to Raising Canes
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to Raising Canes in reference to a disturbance on Feb. 5 around 3:02 am. Upon officers arrival they located a large group of individuals yelling at each other. Officers were able to separate everyone and were told by an employee that Christopher Sellers, 30 of Natchitoches, damaged a window inside the restaurant.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
Person of interest in Shelby County homicide case in custody
UPDATE: Carlos Caporali Manuels was found and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m., said the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide that happened in Joaquin. Authorities announced on Wednesday they received a call after […]
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division had solved two recent felony theft cases and are asking for help locating a suspect.
DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case
District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
Sheriff’s deputy near Many stops vehicle for speeding, finds bag of meth worth $10K
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in the Sabine Parish Detention Center after being arrested on Friday night for Possession with intent to distribute schedule II and speeding. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, was arrested late on Feb. 3 after...
Suspect arrested connected to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
Feb. 7, 2023, marks two years since 20-year-old Destiny Compton and 19-year-old Ashley Mortle were shot and killed on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. A balloon release was held in their memory. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Louisiana State Police - Trooper Chad Peavy!. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 5...
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday. Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with […]
Ruston woman arrested in connection to Monroe murder
A Ruston woman was arrested and charged with involvement in a homicide Sunday in Monroe. Nakeya Shelia Baker, 18, of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to Monroe Police, officers investigated a homicide Sunday on State Street in southeast Monroe. The investigation...
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers. “I’m not competing against other law enforcement agencies, I’m competing against the entire job market now. As much as we say this job isn’t about money and pay, it is. We have more positions than we have applicants,” says Chief Deputy Craig Harrington.
Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
