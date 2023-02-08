ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

'Probably, they are dead': Ormond resident shares family's horror in Turkey's earthquake

By Brenno Carillo, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago

ORMOND BEACH — At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Ayten Hooper, a Turkish national who has lived in Ormond Beach for five years, was getting ready for bed. That's when her living “nightmare” began.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras on Monday at 4:17 a.m. local Turkish time, killing more than 11,000 people in both Turkey and neighboring Syria.

“I start getting phone calls from my American friends asking if my family is doing OK,” Hooper recounted in an interview Tuesday. “I realized what happened, but I had no answer at that time. So I messaged my family, each one of them, asking if they were doing OK, and nobody is responding to me.”

'Like we woke up to hell': Over 11,000 dead in quake-battered Turkey, Syria; baby rescued after being born under rubble: Updates

Turkey earthquake damage: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake

She added: “Then I watch some stuff, and I see the videos of buildings collapsing and I said ‘probably, they are dead.’ Then, a few hours later, I start getting messages from my nieces and everybody seemed to be alive, thank goodness.”

Tragically, though, that wasn't the case. When Hooper went to work Monday morning at her Istanbul Turkish Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant on 488 S. Yonge St., she received news that two of her cousins were found dead in the city of Adana, killed by fallen debris as they tried to escape the earthquake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQBW5_0kgEeIJJ00

Tens of thousands more were injured, as first responders continue to search for people trapped under the rubble left by thousands of collapsed buildings .

The majority of Hooper's relatives live in Turkey.

“Luckily, my sister has a farm,” Hooper said. “She collected each family member in her car, and they went to her farm.”

Other family members, Hooper said, went to local mosques to find shelter – another sister of hers traveled to a family house 40 minutes outside of Adana.

Those who escaped earthquake in Turkey 'lucky'

She said her family members have been trying to return to their homes to retrieve important possessions, but access to roads has been difficult.

“(People) can’t even go to hospitals because roads are (damaged),” she said.

She said those who were able to escape the immediate danger were “lucky,” and that the aftermath of the tremor has been just as much of a threat to many people’s safety.

“It’s cold in Turkey right now,” she said. “People who didn’t die because of the earthquake, they died because of the cold.”

Temperatures in Adana for the next week range from 32 to 58 degrees, according to the Apple Weather app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wti48_0kgEeIJJ00

When Hooper was pregnant with her daughter and living in Turkey in 1998, she experienced a 4.5 earthquake, which she said “was bad enough.”

“This is 7.8,” she said. “I just imagine how bad it is. It’s just like a nightmare.”

How to donate to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief and recovery efforts

She said when friends living in the U.S. asked her how they can help, Hooper asked them “to pray.”

“Secondly, there are sites where you can donate, $10, $20, $100, however much,” Hooper said.

Hooper said that the damage and the number of people affected are so significant that help sent from neighboring countries, such as Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, won’t be enough.

She said building temporary shelters for people who have been displaced might be a good solution for now, but one that will take help from more countries to be realized.

President Joe Biden has pledged U.S. assistance, which will include sending two urban search-and-rescue teams.

“I know it’s going to take time to rebuild, but now we’re not even thinking of that,” Hooper said.

Hooper said that since Sunday, she has kept in touch with her sister through WhatsApp messenger, but internet access has been spotty.

For those in the United States who would like to help people in Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquakes, several organizations are asking for donations. Some include:

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 'Probably, they are dead': Ormond resident shares family's horror in Turkey's earthquake

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Lansing Daily

Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ORLANDO, FL
Lansing Daily

Child, 4, Found Dead After Girl Walks Mile to McDonald’s for Help: Police

A 4-year-old was found dead with stab wounds at a home early Thursday morning, police in Longwood, Florida, said. The child was found after a 12-year-old girl, who was also injured in what police have described as a “suspicious incident,” walked to a nearby McDonald’s for help, the Longwood Police Department said in a news release. Police … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
LONGWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father of toddler shot during drive-by says child is recovering

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father says toddler recovering after shooting. A 3-year-old girl is back home from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, recovering from what authorities said was an injury she received during a drive-by shooting at an Orange County apartment complex on Tuesday. The father of the child, Thomas Banks, spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News about the incident.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?

Just when I thought I really had started to get a hold on the what's what around Florida and feel like a real resident, someone or something comes along and pulls the rug out from under me and I get humbled (and intrigued) once more. Honestly, I think there are so many secrets and stories to learn about Florida's history that no one, not even people who've never stepped a toe out of the Sunshine State, will ever find out in their lifetime.
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy