East Peoria, IL

Bob Michel Bridge will close for eight months this year

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
 2 days ago

PEORIA — The Bob Michel Bridge , one of the main routes into East Peoria, will be closed for eight months this year for upgrades.

Work on the bridge, which carries an estimated 17,000 vehicles each day, will begin in mid-March. The bridge itself will close on March 13 and remain closed to vehicular traffic until November. Motorists will be detoured to cross the river on the Murray Baker Bridge , which is part of Interstate 74. The bridge will remain open to bikes and pedestrians throughout the project.

The project consists of installing a new concrete overlay and bridge joints to extend the life of the bridge deck. The existing 5-foot-wide sidewalk will be replaced by a multiuse path that’s 14 feet wide and protected from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier to better accommodate both bikes and pedestrians, while providing connections to the region’s trail network, including the Rock Island Trail . New LED lighting will be installed as well to improve visibility and safety.

Officials say that completely closing the bridge, rather than doing it in phases, will be cheaper and faster.

