ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Area news in brief for Feb. 8

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKVcr_0kgEdkrk00

RAIN BARRELS – Stark Soil & Water Conservation District plans a Rain Barrel and Compost Bin Program at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28, both in person and via Zoom. Class will meet at USDA Service Center Conference Room, 2650 Richville Drive SE in Massillon. Learn about the benefits of implementing these sustainable practices. Topics covered include the installation and upkeep of rain barrels, diverter kits, and compost bins. To register, go to starkswcd.org or call 330-451-7645.

MINERVA PUZZLES – Stock up on puzzles at the Minerva Public Library Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Bring in the puzzles you’ve already done and swap them for some that are new to you. Puzzles for adults and puzzles for kids; puzzles with 100 pieces or puzzles with 1000 or more. It’s best if puzzles are complete. Missing a piece or two? That’s OK, but officials ask that you put a note in the box indicating that the puzzle is not complete. The library is accepting donations of gently used puzzles to get the Puzzle Swap off with a good supply. Minerva Public Library is at 677 Lynnwood Drive. For more information, call 330-868-4101.

SARTA MEETING – SARTA’s Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at the agency’s main office, 1600 Gateway Blvd. SE in Canton.

MAHONING HEALTH – An open house to discuss the Mahoning County Community Health Improvement Plan is planned for 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday at B & O Station Banquet Hall, 530 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown. A public presentation will take place at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., but the public is welcome to stop in at any time during the event. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mahoning-county-chip-open-house-resource-fair-tickets-477499803767

QUAKERTOWN TROLLEY – Salem Historical Society offers an Underground Railroad tour on the Quakertown Trolley at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11. Tour runs about 90 minutes, with loading at the Shaffer Library, 239 S. Lundy St. Minimum of 15 riders is necessary. Call 330-337-8514 to reserve your seats. Tickets are $15 apiece.

SQUARE DANCE – The Friendly Squares plans its monthly square dance from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St., Niles, Ohio. Gene Hammond will be the caller and Frankie Hammond will be cuing line dances. This will be a High/Low dance with alternating tips for new dancers currently taking lessons and tips for more experienced dancers. Dress is casual, and light refreshments will be served. There is a $6 donation per person at the door. For information, call Hammond at 330-506-3370.

GALENTINES PARTY – Nest on State, 1816 W. Main St. in Alliance, plans a Valentine’s Day-themed event on Feb. 11. Manicures will be available, and customers can receive 30% off store purchase with an appointment for you and a friend; and gel manicures by Small Town Charm Nails will be $25. Free refreshments and raffle prizes. Book appointments at 330-428-3293.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | February 8th

WFMJ archives / May 2, 1976 | Firemen hosed down a ruptured tank car filled with gasified hydrogen peroxide after the derailment of a Conrail freight train a mile south of East Liverpool 46 years ago. About 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes when it was believed that the leaking car contained vinyl chloride, a much more dangerous chemical, but was allowed to return after five hours. Four cars containing vinyl chloride derailed but were not ruptured.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
tourcounsel.com

Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
wqkt.com

Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser

A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
WADSWORTH, OH
27 First News

James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy