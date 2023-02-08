Read full article on original website
Student-led CARES Coalition of Pottstown, Hill Students Plan Concert to Help Area Homeless
About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert for Feb. 17, 7–9 PM at the high school.
Exton-Based A Haven to Make Its Work Come Alive at Host Annual Community Breakfast
A Haven, an Exton-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, will hold its annual Community Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 8-10 AM at Estrella Tacos Y Mas in Downingtown.
Mercury
White Horse Village Foundation expands giving program
White Horse Village Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization for the active senior community White Horse Village in Edgmont Township, Delaware County, announced partnerships with The Foundation for Delaware County and Philadelphia Foundation to expand its portfolio of giving programs. The partners’ expertise will expand legacy-giving offerings, including charitable gift...
Valley Forge Tourism Board Leads Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles This Morning
Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an EaglesSuper Bowl LVII pep rally, today, Feb. 10, at 10 AM. The event takes place on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse, 2 East Airy Street, Norristown.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Welcomes Amy Bielicki as Chief Development Officer
Amy Bielicki, Chief Development Officer at the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Last month, Amy Bielicki joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine as the Chief Development Officer. With 20 years of Development leadership experience at local and national health-related non-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Bielicki brings a passion for community engagement and healthy living to the YMCA.
FarmerJawn Founder Leases Westtown School Land for Organic Farming, Incubator
Urban agriculture is cropping up in the Philadelphia region. Currently, there are 400 active community farms and gardens in Philly, writes Laura Bryzyski for Philly Magazine. FarmerJawn Agriculture’s founder and CEOChrista Barfield is part of a larger movement.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
Coatesville Chef’s Amish Soul Food Celebrates Black History
A Coatesville-raised chef grew up exposed to a unique cultural cuisine, and he wants to share it with the world, writes Sam Lin Sommer for Atlas Obscura. Chris Scott taps into his Chester County roots with a fusion of African American soul food and Amish cuisine. Scott now works out...
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Manor in West Chester Will Leave You Wanting for Nothing
An exquisite Tudor manor home with six bedrooms and eight full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. Perfectly nestled on 7.37 acres, this home offers highly coveted privacy and handcrafted luxury throughout. . . The residence welcomes you with its breathtaking foyer that leads into...
Cecil County man opens Faithful Fitness, opened in Elkton on 'leap of faith'
While pushing you to pump it up and smiling from ear to ear, Bernie Cevis' mild mannered message of fitness hasn’t changed, but his location has.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County launches grant program for nonprofits, using $5 million from ARPA
New Castle County is seeking grant applications from non-profits affected by or working to aid those affected by the pandemic. About $5 million given to New Castle County from the American Rescue Plan Act is set aside for non-profits, and the county is now accepting applications to award that money.
The Alliance for Health Equity to Host ‘Let’s Talk Allyship’ Event on February 16
The Alliance for Health Equity will host Let’s Talk Allyship: Community-Designed Solutions event on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4:30 — 6:30 PM. Join and listen to seven community solutions relating to health, mental health, education, employment, housing, and economic revitalization. Attendees will vote on three $500 prizes and...
VISTA Careers — County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street
Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
Chester County Leadership: Laurie Ryan, President, Exton Region Chamber of Commerce
Laurie Ryan, President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce, grew up in Drexel Hill and Havertown as the oldest of five siblings. Inspired by the women’s lib movement in the ’70s and ’80s, she was driven to get a scholarship to college and find success in a career.
Chester County History Center Elects Gawthrop Greenwood Attorney to Board of Trustees
Gawthrop Greenwood attorney and partner Patrick M. McKenna has been elected to the board of trustees for the Chester County History Center, a nonprofit historical society founded in 1893 and dedicated to collecting, preserving, and exhibiting the story of Chester County. CCHC trustees voted last week to add McKenna to...
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
These Chester County Businesses Have Your Super Bowl Party Catering Covered
As the region readies for Super Bowl weekend, many parties are to be had in Chester County. If you want to turn your gathering up a notch, local businesses are taking orders for their delectable dishes. Here’s some places in Chester County that will make you the perfect host, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
