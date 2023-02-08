ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Mercury

White Horse Village Foundation expands giving program

White Horse Village Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization for the active senior community White Horse Village in Edgmont Township, Delaware County, announced partnerships with The Foundation for Delaware County and Philadelphia Foundation to expand its portfolio of giving programs. The partners’ expertise will expand legacy-giving offerings, including charitable gift...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Welcomes Amy Bielicki as Chief Development Officer

Amy Bielicki, Chief Development Officer at the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Last month, Amy Bielicki joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine as the Chief Development Officer. With 20 years of Development leadership experience at local and national health-related non-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Bielicki brings a passion for community engagement and healthy living to the YMCA.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street

Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need

YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
YORK, PA
Chester County, PA
