ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Uganda blocks operations of UN rights office in the country

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities say they will not renew the mandate of the United Nations human rights office in the East African country, effectively blocking the group’s operations at a time of heightened concerns over rights abuses.

In a Feb. 3 notice to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in Uganda’s capital Kampala, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that local authorities have “the capacity to monitor the promotion and protection of human rights throughout the country.”

From now on Uganda’s government will deal directly with the Geneva headquarters of the U.N. rights office, stated the letter that has been seen by The Associated Press. Ugandan officials confirmed the letter is authentic.

Nicholas Opiyo, a prominent rights attorney in Uganda, described the decision as “unfortunate,” saying in a Twitter post that he hoped it was just a misunderstanding that could be resolved.

The U.N. rights office in Kampala has been operational since 2006. In recent years its offices have been the scene of some protests by activists and others trying to highlight rights violations allegedly perpetrated by Ugandan state agents. Allegations have included torture and disappearances.

Politics

In one violent incident after Uganda’s presidential polls in 2021, police roughed up journalists who had gone to the office to cover an opposition party’s efforts to present a petition alleging abuses by security forces.

Opposition figure Bobi Wine says many of his supporters remain in illegal detention and has urged the international community to put more pressure on Ugandan authorities over rights concerns.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a U.S. ally on regional security, has held power since 1986.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Uganda says it will not renew term of U.N. human rights office

KAMPALA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Uganda will not renew the mandate of the United Nations' rights office in the East African country and will rely on domestic institutions to safeguard rights, the government said, after the body flagged torture and unlawful detention sites.
The Associated Press

Sub-Saharan Africa is ‘new epicenter’ of extremism, says UN

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less for religious ones, says a new report by the U.N.’s international development agency. A significant increase of 92% of new recruits to...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy