Willistown Township, PA

Pennsylvanians Routinely Fail to Claim Millions in Lottery Prizes

Pennsylvania residents fail to claim an average of $17 million in lottery prize money each year, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last year the tally was relatively low, with $8.2 million uncollected in prizes. In 2021, however, Pennsylvanians left $20.5 million on the table. From 2012-2021, the unclaimed annual average was $17.8 million.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
