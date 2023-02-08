Read full article on original website
FarmerJawn Founder Leases Westtown School Land for Organic Farming, Incubator
Urban agriculture is cropping up in the Philadelphia region. Currently, there are 400 active community farms and gardens in Philly, writes Laura Bryzyski for Philly Magazine. FarmerJawn Agriculture’s founder and CEOChrista Barfield is part of a larger movement.
Local Woman Honored by CDC as Public Health Trailblazer
Betsy Walls of Lansdowne who served as the director of personal health at the Chester County Health Department for 18 years was honored this week by the CDC, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Betsy Walls was honored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a...
9-Year-Old Boy Graduates High School, Looks Forward to Starting College
A boy from nearby Bucks County has made history by graduating from high school at an extremely young age, and now he is looking at colleges. Staff reporters at CBS Philadelphia wrote about the recent graduate.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Welcomes Amy Bielicki as Chief Development Officer
Amy Bielicki, Chief Development Officer at the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Last month, Amy Bielicki joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine as the Chief Development Officer. With 20 years of Development leadership experience at local and national health-related non-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Bielicki brings a passion for community engagement and healthy living to the YMCA.
Student-led CARES Coalition of Pottstown, Hill Students Plan Concert to Help Area Homeless
About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert for Feb. 17, 7–9 PM at the high school.
Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy
Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’stransition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chester County Hospital Introduces New NICU Treatment Program
Chester County Hospital’s (CCH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has introduced therapeutic hypothermia treatment, which is a treatment program for infants born with concerns for hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). HIE occurs when there is a lack of oxygen delivered to parts of the baby’s body, which can lead to...
The Alliance for Health Equity to Host ‘Let’s Talk Allyship’ Event on February 16
The Alliance for Health Equity will host Let’s Talk Allyship: Community-Designed Solutions event on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4:30 — 6:30 PM. Join and listen to seven community solutions relating to health, mental health, education, employment, housing, and economic revitalization. Attendees will vote on three $500 prizes and...
Habitat for Humanity to Host 20th Annual Build a House Contest in March for Area Fifth-Graders
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has announced the 20th annual Build a House Build a Dream Contest. It will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Church Farm School in Exton.
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
Chester County Leadership: Laurie Ryan, President, Exton Region Chamber of Commerce
Laurie Ryan, President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce, grew up in Drexel Hill and Havertown as the oldest of five siblings. Inspired by the women’s lib movement in the ’70s and ’80s, she was driven to get a scholarship to college and find success in a career.
Exton-Based A Haven to Make Its Work Come Alive at Host Annual Community Breakfast
A Haven, an Exton-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, will hold its annual Community Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 8-10 AM at Estrella Tacos Y Mas in Downingtown.
Despite Closing Chester County Hospitals and Others, Tower Health’s Cash Reserves Remain Low
Tower Health’s credit rating is slipping due to a small financial cushion from having a low cash reserve. While the healthcare nonprofit will continue operating Phoenixville Hospital, it was forced to close three of its others that it purchased in 2017, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A...
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Frederick Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
Chadds Ford Entrepreneur Spotlighted in Vogue for Main Line Boutique
Chadds Ford resident Beth Buccini is filling a gap that department and mono-designer stores can’t, writes Christina Binkley for Vogue. “I open where I feel there’s a void,” she said about her small independent chain Kirna Zabête. The multi-brand boutique has a location in Bryn Mawr.
See Which Popular Movies Were Filmed in Chester County
Pennsylvania has been featured in numerous popular movies over the decades, and some of them may even include very familiar spots as they were partly filmed in Chester County, writes Madison Montag for ABC27News. The 2008 movie Marley & Me with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston follows two newlyweds who...
Chester County History Center Elects Gawthrop Greenwood Attorney to Board of Trustees
Gawthrop Greenwood attorney and partner Patrick M. McKenna has been elected to the board of trustees for the Chester County History Center, a nonprofit historical society founded in 1893 and dedicated to collecting, preserving, and exhibiting the story of Chester County.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Manor in West Chester Will Leave You Wanting for Nothing
An exquisite Tudor manor home with six bedrooms and eight full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. Perfectly nestled on 7.37 acres, this home offers highly coveted privacy and handcrafted luxury throughout. . . The residence welcomes you with its breathtaking foyer that leads into...
Valley Forge Tourism Board to Lead Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles
The 2018 Super Bowl pep rally certainly had an effect; expectations for the 2023 edition are even higher. Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an Eagles Super Bowl LVII pep rally, Feb. 10, at 10 AM. The event takes place on...
Elverson Farm Gives Newborn Calves Eagles-Themed Names
The Kurtz family at Kurtland Farms with newborn calves. The Kurtz family at Kurtland Farms in Elverson has given newborn calves Eagles-themed names in support of the team and their favorite players, writes Keith Schweigert for FOX43. The Kurtz’s have operated the 100-year-old dairy farm for three generations. So, in...
