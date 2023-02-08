ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Welcomes Amy Bielicki as Chief Development Officer

Amy Bielicki, Chief Development Officer at the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Last month, Amy Bielicki joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine as the Chief Development Officer. With 20 years of Development leadership experience at local and national health-related non-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Bielicki brings a passion for community engagement and healthy living to the YMCA.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy

Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’stransition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Elverson Farm Gives Newborn Calves Eagles-Themed Names

The Kurtz family at Kurtland Farms with newborn calves. The Kurtz family at Kurtland Farms in Elverson has given newborn calves Eagles-themed names in support of the team and their favorite players, writes Keith Schweigert for FOX43. The Kurtz’s have operated the 100-year-old dairy farm for three generations. So, in...
ELVERSON, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
