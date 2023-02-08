Read full article on original website
Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday’s swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters. Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Vermont State Police, the...
New York climate organization discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents will now be able to select a nonbinary gender marker for their newborns. Last year, lawmakers gave the greenlight to allow Vermonters to amend their birth certificates to match their gender identities, including the nonbinary marker X. But some parents wanted to be able...
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. Today, many of those workers now face a different fear -- violent attacks by their patients. Health care facilities across the state say their employees are increasingly threatened by the patients they are trying to treat.
Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday is hosting a virtual event to discuss ongoing efforts to clean up Lake Champlain. The DEC recently released its Vermont Clean Water Initiative Annual Performance Report, which summarizes the state’s clean water efforts to reduce phosphorus pollution in Lake Champlain and other waterways and explains how more than $337 million has been spent on projects.
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
Wednesday Weathercast
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
New hospital union seeks to reset 'livable wage' in Chittenden County
Vermont state trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers. Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire,...
Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain
New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action
On Monday, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison “declined to open an internal investigation into this matter citing a lack of sufficient information,” a Vermont State Police sergeant wrote in an email obtained by VTDigger. An investigation launched two days later. Read the story on VTDigger here: After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action.
HealthWatch: Insurance companies would cover cost of EpiPens under Vt. bill
Report: Vt. smoking cessation funding falls short
Multiple schools in Vermont receive threats of school shootings
MONTPELIER — Multiple schools in Vermont have received threats of school shootings. At this time, none of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes. The calls have been reported to originate from VOIP phone numbers or potentially spoofed 802 numbers. They also...
