Vermont State

WCAX

Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday’s swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters. Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Vermont State Police, the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New York climate organization discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria

An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to discuss clean water in Vermont. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels terrorist orgs. Updated:...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. Today, many of those workers now face a different fear -- violent attacks by their patients. Health care facilities across the state say their employees are increasingly threatened by the patients they are trying to treat.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday is hosting a virtual event to discuss ongoing efforts to clean up Lake Champlain. The DEC recently released its Vermont Clean Water Initiative Annual Performance Report, which summarizes the state’s clean water efforts to reduce phosphorus pollution in Lake Champlain and other waterways and explains how more than $337 million has been spent on projects.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University. EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’

As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University. EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Wednesday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Wednesday...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes

Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont state trooper resigns in missing Rolex case

EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue. Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. Free bus tickets to Plattsburgh key step for...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers. Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain

New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action

On Monday, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison “declined to open an internal investigation into this matter citing a lack of sufficient information,” a Vermont State Police sergeant wrote in an email obtained by VTDigger. An investigation launched two days later. Read the story on VTDigger here: After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report: Vt. smoking cessation funding falls short

Temperatures may have returned to above freezing, but for those with frozen pipes from this past weekend’s deep freeze, the damage was already done. State leaders spreading word about available ARPA funds. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont received a little more than $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Multiple schools in Vermont receive threats of school shootings

MONTPELIER — Multiple schools in Vermont have received threats of school shootings. At this time, none of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes. The calls have been reported to originate from VOIP phone numbers or potentially spoofed 802 numbers. They also...
VERMONT STATE

