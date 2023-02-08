Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
State Small Business Credit Initiative Provides Funding to Entrepreneurs
The State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was originally introduced in 2010 after the Great Recession of 2008-2009, has been reinstated. The program offers funding to small business owners and entrepreneurs and is administrated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. As part of the program, $10 billion is...
Three Bucks County Towns Among 12 Philadelphia-Area ZIP Codes Where Homes Are Selling Fastest
These Bucks County areas have some of the best housing opportunities in the Philadelphia region. Several Bucks County areas feature housing markets with some of the fastest-selling home all around the area. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. While the housing market is still cooling...
Sign Up for This February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their businesses. Learn how your business can appear on Google search and Google maps by creating a Google Business Profile in this Tuesday, Feb. 14 webinar starting at 1 PM.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak.
Chester County School Districts Notch Up Win in Tower Health Property-Tax Case
Last week, the Commonwealth Court ruled that Brandywine, Jennersville, and Phoenixville hospitals, all currently or formerly owned by Tower Health, are not eligible for property-tax exemptions, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. These decisions represent a significant victory for Avon Grove, Coatesville Area, and Phoenixville Area school districts, three...
Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy
Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’stransition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Despite Closing Chester County Hospitals and Others, Tower Health’s Cash Reserves Remain Low
Tower Health’s credit rating is slipping due to a small financial cushion from having a low cash reserve. While the healthcare nonprofit will continue operating Phoenixville Hospital, it was forced to close three of its others that it purchased in 2017, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A...
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township
Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
Bucks County Restaurant Chain Will Donate Proceeds to Benefit Local Emergency Services
A Bucks County restaurant is working to ensure that a local medical services organization receives the funding that they need to operate. Lovebird, a popular restaurant chain that has locations in both Newtown and Doylestown, recently announced that they will be donating 20% of their proceeds to the Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services on March 7. Those who dine in on this date from 4- 8 PM will see their purchases go to helping the local organization.
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
Pennsylvania to end 'force on force' battle reenactment at state-owned sites
There’s a big change coming for war reenactments in Pennsylvania. State officials say it’s for safety reasons and the preservation of historical resources.
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
West Chester Home to One of the 10 Best Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to a pair of the 10 Best Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Jason Lusk for Golfweek. The rankings were determined by members of Golfweek’s course-ratings panel and based on 10 criteria. Wyncote Golf Club in Oxford ranked seventh. This heathlands-style course designed...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
Watch: Robot assistant, Marty, escapes from GIANT grocery store
Marty "was just on a fresh air break," a spokesperson for the grocery chain said.
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mexican restaurant chain opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole has opened in Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, opened its second Lehigh Valley location on Friday at 3731 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township. "We had a great...
fox5ny.com
Supermarket robot escapes store
A robotic supermarket assistant made a great escape from a Pennsylvania store. Marty, a robot known to the regulars at the Giant Food in Hellertown, decided to leave the store and head across the parking lot. The tall, thin robot on wheels with "googly eyes" has been used by the...
Holiday Inn Express in Exton Among Franchisees Suing Hotel Group Over Cyberattack
Holiday Inn Express in Exton is among several franchisees that are suing InterContinental Hotels Group over a cyberattack that occurred five months ago, writes Catherine Stupp for The Wall Street Journal. On Sept. 6, IHG detected unauthorized activity on its system and notified franchisees that its online reservation technology would...
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0