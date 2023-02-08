A Bucks County restaurant is working to ensure that a local medical services organization receives the funding that they need to operate. Lovebird, a popular restaurant chain that has locations in both Newtown and Doylestown, recently announced that they will be donating 20% of their proceeds to the Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services on March 7. Those who dine in on this date from 4- 8 PM will see their purchases go to helping the local organization.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO