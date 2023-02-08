ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

VISTA.Today

Sign Up for This February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their businesses. Learn how your business can appear on Google search and Google maps by creating a Google Business Profile in this Tuesday, Feb. 14 webinar starting at 1 PM.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County School Districts Notch Up Win in Tower Health Property-Tax Case

Last week, the Commonwealth Court ruled that Brandywine, Jennersville, and Phoenixville hospitals, all currently or formerly owned by Tower Health, are not eligible for property-tax exemptions, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. These decisions represent a significant victory for Avon Grove, Coatesville Area, and Phoenixville Area school districts, three...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township

Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Restaurant Chain Will Donate Proceeds to Benefit Local Emergency Services

A Bucks County restaurant is working to ensure that a local medical services organization receives the funding that they need to operate. Lovebird, a popular restaurant chain that has locations in both Newtown and Doylestown, recently announced that they will be donating 20% of their proceeds to the Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services on March 7. Those who dine in on this date from 4- 8 PM will see their purchases go to helping the local organization.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole has opened in Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, opened its second Lehigh Valley location on Friday at 3731 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township. "We had a great...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
fox5ny.com

Supermarket robot escapes store

A robotic supermarket assistant made a great escape from a Pennsylvania store. Marty, a robot known to the regulars at the Giant Food in Hellertown, decided to leave the store and head across the parking lot. The tall, thin robot on wheels with "googly eyes" has been used by the...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
