Cheltenham Township, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room

CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham’s Ashbourne Meadows: a cost-effective, oasis-like option for local buyers

Situated on the site of the former Ashbourne Country Club, the 70-acre Ashbourne Meadows community has become a desirable option for buyers in and around the Cheltenham area. A product of Ryan Homes, construction of the first sites began in the fall of 2021. The development offers two options for its customers: single family properties as well as townhomes.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

Nation’s First Training Camp for Black Soldiers in Civil War Was Established in Cheltenham Township

Perry Triplett was founder and director of Citizens for the Restoration of Historic La Mott. The nation’s first training camp for soldiers of African descent in the Civil War, Camp William Penn, was established in 1863 at the La Mott area of Cheltenham Township. Joseph P. Blake looked back at this local milestone for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick

If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields

HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
HAVERFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - The principal of a Bucks County high school was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, was stopped late Saturday night on Swamp Road in Plumstead Township, police said. An officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol, and Cashman, who's...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham School District current job openings

Cheltenham schools recently posted an updated list of current job openings, including substitute teachers, paraeducators, kindergarten assistant, library assistants, custodial supervisors, building aides, athletic coaches, and ensemble and vocal music directors. For the full list of available openings, you can visit the district’s official posting here.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Shoplifter Identifies As Family Member When Questioned

Bensalem Police said that a Frankford male came to the township to steal tide pods at the CVS on Hulmeville Road, they were told that the male Michael McConnell of the 5900 block of Bustleton Avenue allegedly had several bags of Tide Pods hidden on him. He left the store without paying for them.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pennsylvanians Routinely Fail to Claim Millions in Lottery Prizes

Pennsylvania residents fail to claim an average of $17 million in lottery prize money each year, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last year’s tally was relatively low, with $8.2 million uncollected in prizes. In 2021, however, Pennsylvanians left $20.5 million on the table. From 2012–2021, the unclaimed annual average was $17.8 million.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers

<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-MH8LZVX" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe></noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> Est. Read Time: < 1 mins. Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
