Norristown Times Herald
Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room
CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham’s Ashbourne Meadows: a cost-effective, oasis-like option for local buyers
Situated on the site of the former Ashbourne Country Club, the 70-acre Ashbourne Meadows community has become a desirable option for buyers in and around the Cheltenham area. A product of Ryan Homes, construction of the first sites began in the fall of 2021. The development offers two options for its customers: single family properties as well as townhomes.
Nation’s First Training Camp for Black Soldiers in Civil War Was Established in Cheltenham Township
Perry Triplett was founder and director of Citizens for the Restoration of Historic La Mott. The nation’s first training camp for soldiers of African descent in the Civil War, Camp William Penn, was established in 1863 at the La Mott area of Cheltenham Township. Joseph P. Blake looked back at this local milestone for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Two Montco Shutterbugs — from Hatfied and Hatboro — Win Statewide Photo Contest
A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PFFF) announced that the work of two Montgomery County photographers won artistic recognition in a 2022 statewide snapshot competition.
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much.
9-Year-Old Boy from Bensalem Graduates High School, Looks Forward to Starting College
A boy from Bucks County has made history by graduating from high school at an extremely young age, and now he is looking at colleges. Staff reporters at CBS3 Philadelphia wrote about the recent graduate. David Balogun, a nine-year-old from Bensalem, recently received his diploma from Harrisburg’s Reach Cyber Charter...
Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick
If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
Main Line Media News
Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields
HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
Main Line Media News
PennDOT starting work on Route 30 in Radnor Township, Route 320 in Lower Merion
PennDOT will start work Thursday on Route 30 in Radnor Township. Feb. 9-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: weekday single lane closures in both directions between Chetwynd Drive and Norwood Drive for relocation of traffic signals. Not far away, more work is starting in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. PennDOT...
Upper Merion High School Junior Is a Rising Football Star
An Upper Merion Area High School junior is a rising star in the varsity football world. Cyrus Palladino started playing football in seventh grade and has since earned many accolades and competed across the country. He competed at Kohl’s Eastern Winter Showcase in December, then got invited to the Future...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI
PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - The principal of a Bucks County high school was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, was stopped late Saturday night on Swamp Road in Plumstead Township, police said. An officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol, and Cashman, who's...
Bensalem-Based Addiction Treatment Center Launches New Program
The organization is working to help those in Bucks County with addiction issues. A Bucks County addiction center is now offering a new program that is designed to help working professionals dealing with related issues. John George wrote about the center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Livengrin, a drug and...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power
(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg. The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County. The 32nd district has been vacant since the death of […]
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham School District current job openings
Cheltenham schools recently posted an updated list of current job openings, including substitute teachers, paraeducators, kindergarten assistant, library assistants, custodial supervisors, building aides, athletic coaches, and ensemble and vocal music directors. For the full list of available openings, you can visit the district’s official posting here.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Shoplifter Identifies As Family Member When Questioned
Bensalem Police said that a Frankford male came to the township to steal tide pods at the CVS on Hulmeville Road, they were told that the male Michael McConnell of the 5900 block of Bustleton Avenue allegedly had several bags of Tide Pods hidden on him. He left the store without paying for them.
N.Y. Times: Expecting the Unexpected in the Films of Willistown’s M. Night Shyamalan
Willistown filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is notorious for his iconic plot twists, writes Amy Nicholson for The New York Times. His latest flick, Knock at the Cabin, has audiences expecting the infamous curveball.
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
Pennsylvanians Routinely Fail to Claim Millions in Lottery Prizes
Pennsylvania residents fail to claim an average of $17 million in lottery prize money each year, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last year’s tally was relatively low, with $8.2 million uncollected in prizes. In 2021, however, Pennsylvanians left $20.5 million on the table. From 2012–2021, the unclaimed annual average was $17.8 million.
sauconsource.com
Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers
Springfield Township Police are asking for the public's help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State...
