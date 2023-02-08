ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Gazprombank warns of losses stemming from launch of Russian CBDC

Gazprombank said the Russian central bank digital currency (CBDC) has to be launched gradually and carefully to minimize the losses banks will face as a consequence, Russian news outlet RBC reported Feb. 7. According to the report, the lender believes the digital ruble will lead to an inevitable fall in...
ValueWalk

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
cryptoslate.com

UK says digital pound will not be a crypto as consultation period begins

The U.K. initiated the consultation period for its digital pound today and said that the asset will not be a cryptocurrency, as seen in a Feb. 7 statement. “While cash is here to stay, a digital pound issued and backed by the Bank of England could be a new way to pay … That’s why we want to investigate what is possible first, whilst always making sure we protect financial stability.”
cryptoslate.com

MetaMask set to launch Onramp.money integration

ConsenSys confirms leading Web3 wallet Metamask will integrate Onramp.money to enable seamless transactions in India, according to a company statement. The integration will enable Indian Metamask users to easily purchase cryptocurrencies directly within their MetaMask using local payment methods, including UPI & IMPS, according to the statement. Driving blockchain adoption...
cryptoslate.com

Genesis-backed Coin Cloud files for bankruptcy on its ATM network

Cryptocurrency ATM company Coin Cloud has filed for bankruptcy, according to a document submitted to Nevada’s bankruptcy court on Feb. 7. Coin Cloud has up to 10,000 creditors, according to the filing. It also has $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
cryptogazette.com

Massive Bitcoin Price Target Is Released – How High Can BTC Go?

It’s been revealed that Ark Invest just released a massive BTC price target. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,010. Bitcoin new optimistic price prediction is out. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest said recently as per...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
cryptoslate.com

Bitvavo expected to receive at least 80% of DCG’s debt

Crypto exchange Bitvavo is expecting Digital Currency Group (DCG) to repay at least 80% of its debt to the exchange, according to a Reuters report. DCG owes €280 million to Bitvavo — which equates to over $300 million — as stated in the Reuters article. Bitvavo said:
Business Insider

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained

This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a “golden cross,” a popular indicator from technical analysis. Then, Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, addresses how hugely...
cryptoslate.com

Robinhood saw crypto transaction revenue fall by 24% in Q4 2022

Trading app company Robinhood reported various cryptocurrency-related trends in its quarterly and full-year report published on Feb. 8. The company said that it saw cryptocurrency transaction revenues decrease 24% to $39 million sequentially during the fourth quarter of 2022. This trend was part of a larger decline that saw all transaction-based revenue fall 11% to $186 million.
thenewscrypto.com

Bank of England Launches Digital Pound CBDC Project with Limitation

UK’s outlined consultation paper for proposed digital pound. Under the Bank of England’s proposal, Britons are limited to 20,000 digital pounds. United Kingdom intends to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as they issued a consultation paper outlining the proposed digital pound known as “Britcoin”. On February 7, 2023, the Bank of England (BoE) and the UK Treasury jointly released the 116-page consultation paper. That explains various aspects of the project. Also, they published a technology working paper that explores the financial and technical development factors.

