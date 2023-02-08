Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Gazprombank warns of losses stemming from launch of Russian CBDC
Gazprombank said the Russian central bank digital currency (CBDC) has to be launched gradually and carefully to minimize the losses banks will face as a consequence, Russian news outlet RBC reported Feb. 7. According to the report, the lender believes the digital ruble will lead to an inevitable fall in...
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
cryptoslate.com
UK says digital pound will not be a crypto as consultation period begins
The U.K. initiated the consultation period for its digital pound today and said that the asset will not be a cryptocurrency, as seen in a Feb. 7 statement. “While cash is here to stay, a digital pound issued and backed by the Bank of England could be a new way to pay … That’s why we want to investigate what is possible first, whilst always making sure we protect financial stability.”
cryptoslate.com
MetaMask set to launch Onramp.money integration
ConsenSys confirms leading Web3 wallet Metamask will integrate Onramp.money to enable seamless transactions in India, according to a company statement. The integration will enable Indian Metamask users to easily purchase cryptocurrencies directly within their MetaMask using local payment methods, including UPI & IMPS, according to the statement. Driving blockchain adoption...
cryptoslate.com
Genesis-backed Coin Cloud files for bankruptcy on its ATM network
Cryptocurrency ATM company Coin Cloud has filed for bankruptcy, according to a document submitted to Nevada’s bankruptcy court on Feb. 7. Coin Cloud has up to 10,000 creditors, according to the filing. It also has $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
cryptogazette.com
Massive Bitcoin Price Target Is Released – How High Can BTC Go?
It’s been revealed that Ark Invest just released a massive BTC price target. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,010. Bitcoin new optimistic price prediction is out. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest said recently as per...
CoinDesk
Don't Call It 'Britcoin': Digital Pound Nothing Like Crypto, Bank of England Official Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is not okay with the press calling a digital pound issued by the central bank the "Britcoin." "The digital pound can be confused in peoples' minds with crypto assets such...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
CoinDesk
Here’s Why Artificial Intelligence Focused Cryptocurrencies Are Vastly Outperforming Bitcoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets are known to be fueled by narratives, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the latest trend. Prominent traders on Crypto Twitter are heralding AI-based tokens as the sector that might lead the next...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange will not allow USD transfers from February 08 2023
Binance Expressed: “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers. Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible. All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected.”. In...
cryptoslate.com
Bitvavo expected to receive at least 80% of DCG’s debt
Crypto exchange Bitvavo is expecting Digital Currency Group (DCG) to repay at least 80% of its debt to the exchange, according to a Reuters report. DCG owes €280 million to Bitvavo — which equates to over $300 million — as stated in the Reuters article. Bitvavo said:
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
Business Insider
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained
This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a “golden cross,” a popular indicator from technical analysis. Then, Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, addresses how hugely...
cryptoslate.com
Robinhood saw crypto transaction revenue fall by 24% in Q4 2022
Trading app company Robinhood reported various cryptocurrency-related trends in its quarterly and full-year report published on Feb. 8. The company said that it saw cryptocurrency transaction revenues decrease 24% to $39 million sequentially during the fourth quarter of 2022. This trend was part of a larger decline that saw all transaction-based revenue fall 11% to $186 million.
thenewscrypto.com
Bank of England Launches Digital Pound CBDC Project with Limitation
UK’s outlined consultation paper for proposed digital pound. Under the Bank of England’s proposal, Britons are limited to 20,000 digital pounds. United Kingdom intends to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as they issued a consultation paper outlining the proposed digital pound known as “Britcoin”. On February 7, 2023, the Bank of England (BoE) and the UK Treasury jointly released the 116-page consultation paper. That explains various aspects of the project. Also, they published a technology working paper that explores the financial and technical development factors.
Comments / 0