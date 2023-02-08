ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WITN

UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

