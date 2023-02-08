Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting north of Rolesville, deputies say
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and another was injured after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at 7720 Zebulon Road between Youngsville and Rolesville. Responding deputies arrived and found one...
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting in Youngsville
Wake County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in Youngsville
Man left seriously injured in Durham shooting Sunday
A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition Sunday after a shooting in Durham.
WITN
UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in South Hill
A driver was flown to a hospital after he reportedly crashed his car on Route 1 in the town of South Hill.
4-year-old boy dies, Rocky Mount Police investigating; Mother also injured: Police
Police said that officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive to assist EMS with an unresponsive child who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
Roanoke Rapids mother charged after baby found dead in suitcase
A mother was charged Wednesday after a baby was found dead in a suitcase, Roanoke Rapids Police said.
cbs17
Man shot by Rocky Mount officer during stolen car investigation, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a man was shot by an officer who was investigating a report of a stolen car. The Rocky Mount Police Department said the man was shot at 1:44 p.m. on Thursday behind the Oakwood Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue.
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody
Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
WITN
POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
Student found dead on NC State campus
North Carolina State University is investigating after another apparent suicide on campus Saturday.
cbs17
WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
cbs17
Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
cbs17
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
cbs17
Student who died in American Tobacco Trail shooting was 17, other victim, 15, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that the victim who died in the double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday was a 17-year-old male student at Hillside High School. The other victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, is a 15-year-old...
