Port Chester, NY

Moby Announces New Album ‘Resound NYC’

Moby has announced his new album, Resound NYC, which will be released through Destsche Grammophon on May 12. In the follow-up to his acclaimed album Reprise (May, 2021), his debut on Deutsche Grammophon which featured guests including Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan, Jim James, and Skylar Grey, Moby reimagines and orchestrates fifteen of his most iconic tracks written or recorded in New York from the years 1994 to 2010, with guest vocalists including Gregory Porter, Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs), Margo Timmins, and Amythyst Kiah.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Killers, Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, And More Set For Sea.Hear.Now

Sea.Hear.Now has announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of its festival, featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, and more. Other bands set to appear include Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys, and more. The festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park, NJ on September 16-17, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest, and celebration of the arts Presale begins Thursday, February 9 at 10am ET for both 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets.
ASBURY PARK, NJ

