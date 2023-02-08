Sea.Hear.Now has announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of its festival, featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, and more. Other bands set to appear include Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys, and more. The festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park, NJ on September 16-17, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest, and celebration of the arts Presale begins Thursday, February 9 at 10am ET for both 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets.

