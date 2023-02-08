Read full article on original website
Related
Worker shortage seen at top of health care agenda
Labor challenges across the health care landscape feature as one of the primary areas of attention for the Health Policy Commission this year, and industry leaders and business groups suggested that the problem is potent enough to cut across the rest of the regulatory agency's priorities.
Massachusetts policy group renews calls to governor to divulge tax cut plans
(The Center Square) – One nonpartisan public policy group in Massachusetts is calling for the governor to articulate tax plans that were promised last year on the campaign trail. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is renewing its calls to freshman Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to follow through on campaign promises pertaining to tax cuts and to divulge the entirety of that plan that formed the foundation of her campaign. The policy group...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Taxpayers in Massachusetts are being asked to hold-off on filing their tax returns if they received tax rebates from the state last year. “Everybody in Massachusetts, who filed a tax return last year, received a rebate as part of their income taxes approximately 13 percent of what they paid to the state of Massachusetts and the question now is that the IRS is raising: is that rebate subject to federal income tax?” said David Kalicka, a certified public accountant with Meyers Brothers Kalicka.
Massachusetts’ Minimum Wage Could Spike to $20 Per Hour
Low-wage earners in Massachusetts got a bump in their paychecks on January 1, 2023, thanks to legislation raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. But wait, there is an effort to raise the minimum wage again – to $20 an hour. Members of the Raise Up Coalition...
Coalition puts tax breaks for low-income workers on table
Increasing a tax credit that aids low-income workers and establishing a near-universal child and family tax credit are among the priorities for a coalition that includes community action agencies around Massachusetts, who see the changes as geared toward reducing poverty.
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Bill Would Reimburse Subscribers to Local Newspapers With Tax Credit
A bill being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers would provide a tax credit to reimburse the cost of local newspaper subscriptions. If passed, the proposed law would reimburse any Massachusetts resident up to $250 a year. Qualifying newspapers would have to publish original local content about stories in their area, and at least one person in the newsroom would have to live in the area being covered.
commonwealthmagazine.org
The state child welfare system needs an overhaul, not more Band-Aids
THE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES is broken, and as public defenders faced with the deficiencies of this system every day, we hope Gov. Maura Healey will make it a priority to fix it. The cases of David Almond and Harmony Montgomery have shined a bright light on DCF, but...
Access to affordable housing becomes growing issue in Massachusetts
Access to affordable housing has become a growing issue in the nation and right here in Massachusetts.
WCVB
Massachusetts facing massive amount of uncollected DNA from felons: 5 Investigates
BOSTON — Massachusetts has failed to collect DNA from between 10,000 and 15,000 felons, leaving behind a huge cache of potential evidence that has been used in the past to solve rapes and murders. The size of the backlog was identified by a state representative who filed legislation this...
Massachusetts hospitals set new expectations for unruly patients
"It’s never OK to assault anyone in a health care facility." For the first time, Massachusetts hospitals are banding together to implement a new code of conduct for abusive patients following a rise in physical assaults, verbal abuse, and threatening against hospital employees, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
WBUR
High school equivalency exam is now free for learners in Mass.
Adult learners earning their high school credentials in Massachusetts can now take the high school equivalency exam for free. The state has been covering the cost of the General Educational Development exam, or GED, since fall of 2022. Beginning this week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education started covering the cost for the state's other recognized option, known as the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, according to a news release Thursday.
IRS urges taxpayers in Massachusetts to delay filing
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.
Mass. tax relief ideas include child tax credit, estate tax, senior property credit
Gov. Maura Healey and top Beacon Hill budget writers are interested in delivering permanent tax relief to Bay Staters, but no concrete proposals have emerged despite it being the second month of the new legislative session. Lawmakers last year were poised to adopt a raft of permanent tax code changes...
WBUR
Massachusetts teachers find illegal strikes are 'worth it'
The Massachusetts Teachers Association wants to legalize teachers' strikes in the face of opposition to the idea from Gov. Maura Healey, but unions are simultaneously racking up contract wins with a series of strikes that violate state law. Educators in Woburn spent five school days on strike before they achieved...
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
WBUR
Sununu moves closer to presidential run with creation of new fundraising committee
Gov. Chris Sununu has launched a fundraising vehicle to solicit unlimited contributions from national donors, a key step as he pursues a potential presidential candidacy in 2024. Sununu first confirmed to NBC News Wednesday that he had formed the "Live Free or Die" committee, a 501(c)(4) organization that permits politicians...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. poll indicates popularity of Democratic leaders sagging
POLL NUMBERS for key Democratic leaders are sagging between apathy and anonymity, according to a new poll of Massachusetts voters by the MassINC Polling Group. Favorability and reelection numbers are tepid at best. Just 43 percent of registered voters hold favorable views of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (38 percent unfavorable). For newly elected Gov. Maura Healey, the figure is just 46 percent (22 percent unfavorable). Just 26 percent hold either a positive or negative view of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark. And for President Biden, despite shellacking Donald Trump by 34 points in 2020, just 23 percent of the state’s voters want to see him run again. (topline, crosstabs links)
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker, Polito wade back into local politics
A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
Comments / 0