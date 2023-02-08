HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Taxpayers in Massachusetts are being asked to hold-off on filing their tax returns if they received tax rebates from the state last year. “Everybody in Massachusetts, who filed a tax return last year, received a rebate as part of their income taxes approximately 13 percent of what they paid to the state of Massachusetts and the question now is that the IRS is raising: is that rebate subject to federal income tax?” said David Kalicka, a certified public accountant with Meyers Brothers Kalicka.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO