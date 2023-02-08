ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

North Bullitt's Dakota Waskom wins bowling state championship, Trinity takes team title

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxGqQ_0kgEbkeU00

Trinity High School was crowned king of the pins on Tuesday after the Shamrocks bowling team won the 2023 KHSAA boys bowling state title at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown.

Coming into the tournament as the No. 2 seed, Trinity beat Dayton, Pendleton County and Butler before sweeping Montgomery County (235-135, 187-134, 189-143) in the finale. Trinity is the only team other than Butler in 2018 to sweep the title match.

Knowing how hard his team has worked since October, Shamrocks coach John McCarthy was proud of Trinity's dominant showing.

"We had some 'come to Jesus' meetings about where our priorities had to be and how we needed to handle pressure situations," McCarthy said. "Today they paid dividends. We were able to handle those situations better than we did early in the year and the guys had each other's backs."

Coming into the field led by eventual state runner-up Conner Woosley, the Shamrocks cruised past the first round, but they were nearly sent home in the second by Pendleton County. Trinity won games one and three before it came down to the deciding fifth.

With the sophomore Woosley throwing his best stuff, the Shamrocks rolled one of their best games of the entire afternoon and clinched the 3-2 victory (191-144, 186-189, 206-142, 194-211, 201-181).

"He's probably one of the smartest bowlers we've got," McCarthy said. "And he executed today. I'm very very proud of him. He was runner-up in the region as well but he was tough all day. I hated that he didn't win but it's exciting because he's not done."

Alongside Woosley, Trinity returns sophomore Brandon Padgett and junior Ethan Ackerman, who finished in sixth and eighth place, respectively.

"They wanted to get better," McCarthy said. "Some people you push them and they struggle with it. These guys when we tried to raise the bar up and say 'we need you to do this 10% more' they accepted it."

North Bullitt's Dakota Waskom wins singles title

Dakota Waskom didn't plan on winning the KHSAA boys bowling single title. He didn't even know if he'd make the first cut.

"I wasn't shooting to win because the way I've been bowling lately," Waskom said. "But I just got hot down the line and threw strikes."

Coming into the tournament with a 220 average, Waskom wasn't a longshot to win the title by any means, but still lacked some confidence in his arm. But North Bullitt coach Emily Knight has seen Waskom bowl two 300 games this season and felt that if the senior could keep his cool, he'd have his shot.

Also:Names you need to know: Top 10 underrated Louisville high school boys basketball players

"Seeing him bowl every day I know what he's capable of," Knight said. "I think sometimes he worries himself but I knew that he had this in him."

Waskom made it to the qualifying round by the thread of his bowling laces. Sitting with 624, Waskom was tied for eighth place but had accomplished his goal of making it to the next round. While the other bowlers prepared for the next stage of the competition, Waskom dumped the pressure off his shoulders.

"I was definitely a little nervous going through the day," Waskom said. "I don't even know how I'm here to be honest. There's a lot of good bowlers but I was just playing my sport. It's what I've been practicing for all year."

Knight added, "He did a really good job of keeping his emotions leveled. He focused on one frame at a time and didn't look too far ahead. If he had a miss his response would be 'next shot.'"

Names you need to know:Names you need to know: Top 10 underrated Louisville high school girls basketball players

Waskom took down Butler's Peyton Troutt in the semifinals before besting Woosley in the finale. Even with the championship dangling around his neck, Waskom was still in shock that he pulled it off.

"I don't know if it's really set in yet," Waskom said. "But I'm just really proud of myself. I was nervous but I pushed through and here I am."

Follow Courier Journal reporter J.L. Kirven on Twitter @JL_Kirven for more updates on Louisville prep sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville's Top 12 highest-rated in-state recruits since 2000

Among the most immediate positive impacts of Louisville's hiring of Jeff Brohm as its head football coach was local and in-state recruiting. The Cardinals added a trio of key area prospects since Brohm's hiring, including 247Sports' top-rated in-state target in St. X defensive lineman Micah Carter. UofL also inked Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements and four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville’s cost of buy game losses leads college basketball

The Louisville Cardinals are having a disastrous season in year one under head coach Kenny Payne. However, three of the games the Cardinals dropped early in the season came with a high price tag. According to On3, Louisville agreed to pay Bellarmine, Wright State, and Appalachian State $85,000 each in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kcountry1057.com

‘Embarrassed’ Payne takes blame as Pitt blasts hapless Cards 91-57

So much for the Louisville basketball team’s alleged improvement recently, which came against the weakest teams in the ACC. It was back to reality Tuesday night and the Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) hit a new low in the Petersen Events Center with an embarrassingly ugly and record-setting 91-57 blowout loss against Pittsburgh (17-7, 10-3), which enabled the Panthers to tie Clemson for the league lead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
tigerdroppings.com

Louisville Coach Jeff Walz Thinks Refs Should Have To Do Press Conferences After Games

The refs are a third team and an integral and critical part of the game. It would be awkward at first but so was the first Coach/player press conference so frick 'em. Yeah, when you put it like that. Nearing the end of the game and some refs know that they've made some bad calls might really try to make amends for the home team before getting raked over the coals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory

ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN
Wave 3

JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy