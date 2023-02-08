ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
AFP

Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
New York Post

Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. “I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and the chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force each expressed condolences on his death. A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia

Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police.
New York Post

Russian, Chinese migrants showing up at US-Mexico border after South Americans banned

Hundreds of migrants fleeing Russia, China, Georgia and Peru are now showing up at the US-Mexico border and seeking asylum — replacing migrants from Central and South America who have been blocked from entering the country.   “There are a lot of people from Russia, a lot of Georgians, and Chinese,” Fernando Quiroz, Director of AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition told The Post of what he’s seen in recent weeks. More than 80,000 migrants have crossed into the US through Yuma in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began in October — making it the third busiest immigration hot spot in the...
YUMA, AZ
hubpages.com

How Kenya Got Its Name

The Name Kenya is said to be from the Kamba word ‘Kinyaa.’ It is claimed that Ludwig Krapf in his journey into the interior on 3 December 1849, in the company of a Kamba trader, he was astonished to see a snow capped mountain in the tropics. He asked his guide, Kivui to tell him the name of the mountain. In his Akamba accent, Kivui is reported to have answered “Kinyaa.” Krapf transcribed name in the Roman alphabet as Kegnia. In his writings, he varied the spelling between Kegnia and Kenia. It is possible that Kenya is also from the word Kenia – please, make happy in both the Kikuyu and Kamba languages as will be shown in the following argument. The discussion below shows that the word Kenia which eventually became Kenya is from a rich history that takes us back to the Ancient Ethiopian Kingdoms of the 18th Dynasty. In this history, Akhenaten is at the center of it. Read on.
defensenews.com

A return to the Philippines

It’s been more than 30 years since the U.S. Navy said goodbye to Naval Station Subic Bay and other bases in the Philippines, ending what had been nearly a century of U.S. military presence in the Asian nation. The amphibious assault ship Belleau Wood became the last Navy vessel...
travelyourway.net

A 7-day Ninh Binh Vietnam roadtrip itinerary in 2023

Ninh Binh is a beautiful and serene province located in northern Vietnam, known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and a wealth of outdoor activities. It is an ideal destination for travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city life. A road trip through Ninh Binh can be an unforgettable adventure, offering the opportunity to explore its lush green hills, tranquil rice paddies, and imposing karst formations. In this article, we’ll take a look at a 7-day itinerary to help you plan your road trip through Ninh Binh, Vietnam.
techxplore.com

Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from defence sites

Australia's defence department will strip its buildings of Chinese-made security cameras to ensure they are "completely secure", the government said on Thursday. It follows similar moves in the United States and Britain, which have taken measures to stop government departments installing Chinese-made cameras at sensitive sites. Both countries have expressed...
US News and World Report

Malaysia PM Vows to Facilitate Peace Talks in Restive Southern Thailand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to "do whatever is required" to facilitate a peaceful solution to a long-simmering insurgency in southern Thailand, during an official visit to Bangkok on Thursday. More than 7,300 people have been killed since 2004 in fighting between Thai forces and shadowy...
The Independent

Chiang Mai city guide: Where to stay, eat drink and shop in Thailand’s northern creative hub

Chiang Mai, lovingly known as Thailand’s “second city”, is a place where contemporary culture meets ancient tradition; a low-rise, wide spanning metropolis full of medieval architecture, hip live music venues and a deeply Buddhist population.Founded in 1296, the city sits between mountains, jungle, river and rice fields, so is in close proximity to nature on all sides – with views of the mountains framing most west facing streets. The medieval moat and walls mark out the perfectly squared old city, known for its exceptional food, beautiful temples and lovely inhabitants.It’s a vibrant university town, plus a hub for yoga practitioners...
coingeek.com

Laos climbs aboard CBDC train via partnership with Japan’s Soramitsu

Southeast Asian nation Laos has become the latest country to join the central bank digital currency (CBDC) train following the announcement of a partnership with Tokyo-based firm Soramitsu. The memorandum of understanding signed between the Bank of the Lao PDR and Soramitsu will see Laos commence a proof-of-concept (PoC) in...

