'Light at the end of the tunnel': FBI looking into Howell veteran's claims against Santos

The Howell veteran who accused U.S. Rep. George Santos of using an alias and scamming him out of money raised for his dying dog has been contacted and interviewed by the FBI, he said.

Richard Osthoff — a U.S. Navy veteran — has accused Santos, R-N.Y., of pocketing money he was supposed to be raising to help the veteran save his dying service dog in 2016, saying that Santos was operating under a different name then.

The Asbury Park Press reached out to George Santos' office and the FBI but did not hear back for comment.

When Osthoff broke his leg six years ago, he needed multiple surgeries, he said. He was unable to work, couldn't pay his rent and was eventually evicted, forcing him and his dog Sapphire to live in a tent on the side of Route 9.

When Sapphire developed a growth, Osthoff took her to the vet, he said, where they told him the operation she needed would cost $3,000.

Unable to afford the surgery that could save his dog, Osthoff said one of the veterinary technicians suggested he reach out to a man who was familiar with helping people and their pets in similar situations.

Osthoff said the man's name was Anthony Devolder.

"I never heard of the guy before," he said. "I didn't know who he was."

Devolder set up a GoFundMe for Osthoff and Sapphire, Osthoff said, and after about three months, they reached the $3,000 goal.

"I was ecstatic, I was like, my dog’s going to be with me for a few years now," he said.

That's when Devolder became difficult, Osthoff said. First, there was an issue over which clinic Sapphire needed to go to, then Devolder claimed the veterinary offices were uncooperative and he complained that Osthoff was being too difficult to work with.

When it didn't seem like they'd be able to have the procedure done, Devolder said he would help keep Sapphire comfortable and help with end-of-life expenses, according to Osthoff. He said he never saw a penny of the funds.

He said he believes Devolder picked a fight with him on purpose.

"I think it's all part of his M.O.," he said. "I pretty much gave up on it at that point."

Osthoff tried to get local law enforcement involved, he said, but they couldn't find Devolder.

Osthoff then asked Michael Boll, his mentor, friend and president of the New Jersey Veteran's Network, for help in getting the money and sorting things out.

At first, Boll said he thought it was a minor mishap with the funding that would be a quick fix over the phone.

"I was completely off-base on that one," Boll said.

He said he talked with Devolder, telling him he should either give Osthoff the money so he could find a vet nearby or give the funds back to the people who donated. But Devolder hung up on him and refused to take his calls after that.

Meanwhile, Osthoff said he was waiting in his tent, watching his dog's condition deteriorate.

"I couldn't do a damn thing to help her out," he said. "It was the most devastating, helpless feeling I've ever felt."

Osthoff ended up having to panhandle just to be able to have Sapphire euthanized and cremated, four months after his last exchange with the man he'd known as Anthony Devolder.

In January, he started seeing Santos on TV, he said, always followed by reporters asking him questions. He knew Santos looked familiar but couldn't put his finger on where from.

When he heard one of the reporters mention the name "Anthony Devolder" to Santos, Osthoff shot up out of his chair.

"I didn't know if I was upset or happy or both," he said. "I was like wow, maybe now we can do something about this."

While Osthoff had never met him in person, he said he and "Devolder" had been Facebook friends while they were trying to raise the money, so he remembered his face.

Then, a few days ago, the FBI gave Osthoff a call, he said. They didn't go into details about what they were investigating but asked for the story and any digital trail Osthoff had from the incident, Osthoff said.

Among the information and items Osthoff said he gave the FBI were screenshots of text exchanges he had with Devolder.

In one exchange, Osthoff made reference to his lawyer contacting "Devolder."

"Rich, I have a lawyer too," "Devolder" said. "I think you'll end up with the short end of the straw if you take it that [route] so let's focus on [Sapphire's] well being like I said. It's not about you!"

"I hope you can live with yourself," Osthoff replied. "Good luck."

"Rich, [you're] taking this way out of proportions," said "Devolder." "I am well known and a public person I have done rescues for many years and have a very reputable name for myself."

Osthoff said Friday that when everything happened, Santos had put him on a guilt trip, making him feel like it was his fault his dog would die.

"It made me feel so good that we could finally hammer him for this," he said. "It gave me validation."

Even so, Osthoff said he's not looking to get any money from Santos.

"What's done is done," he said. "I don't know what he deserves, but if an orange jumpsuit and silver bracelets are part of that, well, then that's what he gets."

Osthoff said he doesn't want to see anyone get put away for years, but he thinks Santos needs some time to evaluate his actions.

"He needs some time to sit down and be bored and think about what he's done," he said.

Now, Osthoff is living in Freehold. He's no longer homeless, he has a job and support from friends, he said.

"Everything's a lot better than it was when he screwed me over," he said. "That was the lowest point in my life. Things could only look up from there."

He has two dogs, Diamond and Ruby, and will soon be adding a new member to his pack, he said. North Shore Animal League — an adoption organization in New York — has already approved Osthoff's application for another dog, waiving the adoption fees and giving him lifetime vet care for free.

All three of his dogs will soon be trained as service animals, he said.

"Little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel," said Osthoff.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com