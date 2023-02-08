Read full article on original website
Analyst Forecasts 500% Rally for Ethereum Altcoin That’s the ‘Google of Blockchain’
A popular cryptocurrency strategist is expressing bullish sentiment on one Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized search engine altcoin. The anonymous host of the InvestAnswers channel tells his 441,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the blockchain data indexing protocol, The Graph (GRT), is the massively dominant search engine of decentralized networks.
Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC Could Be Forming Bearish Reversal Structure
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that BTC may be in the process of creating a bearish reversal pattern. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 45,500 YouTube subscribers that over the past two weeks, Bitcoin has confirmed downside continuation after it failed to take out resistance at around $24,000.
Trader Forecasts Massive Incoming Ethereum Rally – But There’s a Catch for Bitcoin
A popular crypto analyst believes that leading smart contract protocol Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up for a massive explosion this year. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 562,500 Twitter followers that Ethereum may be mirroring its price action between late 2018 to 2020 when ETH rallied from a low about $80 to around $480.
Crypto Exchange Binance Adds Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Three Other Altcoins As Verifiable Digital Assets
The world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume is adding Shiba Inu (SHIB) and three other altcoins to its list of verifiable crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Binance says its introducing zero-knowledge (zk) SNARKS, a verification method that keeps information secure, to its proof-of-reserves identification system.
Whales Move Over $587,880,000 in Ethereum and Dogecoin Amid Market Pullback – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
Crypto whales are moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as the digital asset markets continue to correct. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reports that deep-pocketed Ethereum holders relocated 323,430 ETH worth $488.67 million in the past day from unknown wallets to popular US-based crypto exchange Coinbase.
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
One Digital Asset Class Will Make Bitcoin and Cryptos ‘Increasingly Attractive’, Says deVere Group CEO
Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green says that central bank digital currencies (CBDC) will increase the popularity of cryptocurrencies. Green says CBDC adoption by governments around the world will highlight the privacy benefits of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets. “As more and more countries introduce their own...
Top Trader Shares Chart With ‘Huge Implications’ for Crypto, Breaks Down Bitcoin Volume
One widely-followed crypto analyst is looking at traditional stocks with “huge implications” for crypto traders. Analyst Justin Bennett tells his 111,400 Twitter followers that the outcome of the current triangle pattern on the Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) could affect crypto in 2023. “This is the DJI triangle that...
Bitcoin Ready for New Leg Up As Ethereum Flashes ‘Perfect’ Price Pattern: Popular Analyst
A crypto analyst who correctly called the 2018 market bottom for Bitcoin says BTC could be gearing up for fresh rallies as Ethereum (ETH) flashes a bullish signal. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 220,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has likely completed its corrective period and could now be ready for a burst to the upside.
Bitcoin Flashing Conflicting Signals About the Start of the Next Bull Market, According to Two Analytics Firms
Bitcoin (BTC) is printing conflicting signals about when the next bull market will kick off, according to metrics shared by two different crypto analytics firms. Santiment says that BTC continues to have a high correlation with the S&P 500, which the firm notes “limits the likelihood of an upcoming bull run.”
Uniswap (UNI) Community Members Vote To Deploy the Ethereum-Based DEX on the BNB Chain
The community members of decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap (UNI) have voted to launch the crypto project on BNB Chain, the blockchain of Binance. In a new proposal, the members of Uniswap’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) voted 66% in favor of deploying the Ethereum (ETH)-based DEX onto the BNB Chain.
BNY Mellon Executive Says Crypto Assets Are ‘Here To Stay,’ With High Level of Investor Interest: Report
An executive of Bank of New York Mellon reportedly thinks that crypto assets are for the long haul based on a study that the bank commissioned last year. According to Reuters, BNY Mellon’s head of advanced solutions Michael Demissie says that the study conducted in October 2022 indicates that digital assets are here to stay.
Dogecoin in Robinhood’s Custody Reaches $2,800,000,000+ As Trading App Denies Formal Partnership With Twitter
Retail trading giant Robinhood now holds more than $2.8 billion worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) for its customers, according to Dogecoin Whale Alert. The DOGE-transaction tracker reports that the trove in Robinhood’s custody now represents 25.17% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply. Dogecoin has been in the news in the past...
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Circle’s Euro-Backed Stablecoin to Listing Roadmap
Customers at top US crypto exchange Coinbase could soon trade their digital assets with a euro-backed stablecoin. The exchange added Euro Coin (EUROC) to its listing roadmap on Thursday, putting the stablecoin on the path to being tradeable. Euro Coin is issued by Circle, the global fintech company known for...
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Move in May – Here’s His Outlook
Closely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Ethereum (ETH) is heading toward a big move in about three months. In a new strategy session, Cowen tells his 784,000 YouTube subscribers that ETH is trading within a large wedge pattern that could lead to a breakout by May of this year.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell and Coinbase Executive Slam SEC’s ‘Misinformed’ Staking Ban
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell and Coinbase’s chief legal officer Paul Grewal are vocally criticizing the U.S. Securities and Exchange’s (SEC) latest enforcement action against crypto staking. SEC chair Gary Gensler told CNBC in an interview that Kraken was not disclosing to the public the complete risks associated with...
Trader Updates Outlook on Fantom, the Graph and AI Altcoin That’s Up 530% This Year – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Fantom (FTM), The Graph (GRT) and Fetch.ai (FET). In a new strategy session, Michaël van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers that Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom could dip as low as $0.33 only to bounce up 50%. “$0.65...
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Next Bull Market Narratives, Says ETH Ready for Rallies
An investor who accurately called the bottom of the current crypto bear market says there are a few key narratives that will drive the next bull market. Chris Burniske, a partner at venture capital firm Placeholder, tells his quarter of a million Twitter followers that he sees several “hype themes” that will arise in the next crypto bull cycle.
Trader Who Called Exact Bitcoin Bottom Updates Crypto Outlook After Market Pullback
A crypto analyst who boldly became a Bitcoin bull at BTC’s lows in November is updating his take on the market after a significant pullback. The pseudonymous German trader, whose alter ego on Twitter is an anthropomorphic duck, tells his 460,000 followers that anyone shorting BTC may be making a mistake.
