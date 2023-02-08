ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Forecasts 500% Rally for Ethereum Altcoin That’s the ‘Google of Blockchain’

A popular cryptocurrency strategist is expressing bullish sentiment on one Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized search engine altcoin. The anonymous host of the InvestAnswers channel tells his 441,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the blockchain data indexing protocol, The Graph (GRT), is the massively dominant search engine of decentralized networks.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC Could Be Forming Bearish Reversal Structure

A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that BTC may be in the process of creating a bearish reversal pattern. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 45,500 YouTube subscribers that over the past two weeks, Bitcoin has confirmed downside continuation after it failed to take out resistance at around $24,000.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Forecasts Massive Incoming Ethereum Rally – But There’s a Catch for Bitcoin

A popular crypto analyst believes that leading smart contract protocol Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up for a massive explosion this year. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 562,500 Twitter followers that Ethereum may be mirroring its price action between late 2018 to 2020 when ETH rallied from a low about $80 to around $480.
dailyhodl.com

Whales Move Over $587,880,000 in Ethereum and Dogecoin Amid Market Pullback – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

Crypto whales are moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as the digital asset markets continue to correct. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reports that deep-pocketed Ethereum holders relocated 323,430 ETH worth $488.67 million in the past day from unknown wallets to popular US-based crypto exchange Coinbase.
dailyhodl.com

Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Ready for New Leg Up As Ethereum Flashes ‘Perfect’ Price Pattern: Popular Analyst

A crypto analyst who correctly called the 2018 market bottom for Bitcoin says BTC could be gearing up for fresh rallies as Ethereum (ETH) flashes a bullish signal. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 220,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has likely completed its corrective period and could now be ready for a burst to the upside.
dailyhodl.com

Uniswap (UNI) Community Members Vote To Deploy the Ethereum-Based DEX on the BNB Chain

The community members of decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap (UNI) have voted to launch the crypto project on BNB Chain, the blockchain of Binance. In a new proposal, the members of Uniswap’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) voted 66% in favor of deploying the Ethereum (ETH)-based DEX onto the BNB Chain.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Move in May – Here’s His Outlook

Closely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Ethereum (ETH) is heading toward a big move in about three months. In a new strategy session, Cowen tells his 784,000 YouTube subscribers that ETH is trading within a large wedge pattern that could lead to a breakout by May of this year.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Called Exact Bitcoin Bottom Updates Crypto Outlook After Market Pullback

A crypto analyst who boldly became a Bitcoin bull at BTC’s lows in November is updating his take on the market after a significant pullback. The pseudonymous German trader, whose alter ego on Twitter is an anthropomorphic duck, tells his 460,000 followers that anyone shorting BTC may be making a mistake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy