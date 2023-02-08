ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan

February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Michigan lawmakers raise concern over toll road plan

Experts say 6 cents per mile tolls could raise $1 billion and slow road deterioration. Implementing a toll road system in Michigan would take years and could be a heavy lift. In 2020, Michigan lawmakers sought information on whether toll roads were a feasible option to help drum up more funding for the state’s crumbling roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Why People Hate Michigan Drivers

Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects

Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Made in Michigan: Morley’s Candy (and a Gallery of Old Michigan Sweet Shops)

(Oh, please - we know better than that.....) So what if you're single? There's chocolate to keep you company. Chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate hearts, boxes and boxes of assorted chocolates, filled with vanilla cream, caramels, nougat, fudge, orange, raspberry, peanut butter, almonds, brazil nuts, raisins... chocolate this and chocolate that...chocolate everywhere and for everyone!
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Bold prediction: Winter's worst is over says Derek Kevra

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Talk to any astute Michigander, and they'll say this winter has been a cakewalk. And I'll tell you what Michigan, I think the worst of winter is over. We are now over a week into February and the next 10 days have no snow and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy