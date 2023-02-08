Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
9&10 News
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan
February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
bridgedetroit.com
Michigan lawmakers raise concern over toll road plan
Experts say 6 cents per mile tolls could raise $1 billion and slow road deterioration. Implementing a toll road system in Michigan would take years and could be a heavy lift. In 2020, Michigan lawmakers sought information on whether toll roads were a feasible option to help drum up more funding for the state’s crumbling roads.
Why People Hate Michigan Drivers
Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
WILX-TV
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
87 tickets, 178 warnings issued by DNR patrols during U.P. I-500 snowmobile race
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – The state stepped up its snowmobile patrols over the weekend during the 54th annual I-500 race in Sault Ste. Marie. On Feb. 3 and 4, conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolled 660 miles of snowmobile trails in Chippewa County. They contacted 782 snowmobilers and issued 87 tickets and 178 warnings.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects
Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
Made in Michigan: Morley’s Candy (and a Gallery of Old Michigan Sweet Shops)
(Oh, please - we know better than that.....) So what if you're single? There's chocolate to keep you company. Chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate hearts, boxes and boxes of assorted chocolates, filled with vanilla cream, caramels, nougat, fudge, orange, raspberry, peanut butter, almonds, brazil nuts, raisins... chocolate this and chocolate that...chocolate everywhere and for everyone!
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Shortest Fishing Season In Michigan Barely Open For An Hour
Fishing is a long sport. It's meant to be relaxing, low-key, slow-paced, and a time to crack a few beers with your buddies, and take some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But for people fishing for Lake Sturgeon in Michigan, this fishing season is ANYTHING...
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
These Were the Only Two Women to be Executed in Michigan
Since the 1700s, only two women were executed in our state. Others were sentenced to death and executed in other states, but these were the only two where their fates took place in Michigan. The first was in April 1763 when a female Native American slave, owned by a Mr....
Is it Illegal in Michigan to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
You might have found yourself snacking on something while shopping at the grocery store. Or seen someone helping themselves to a few grapes that they planned on paying for. As a kid my mom would always yell at me to stop and that I would get in trouble. Was her...
fox2detroit.com
Bold prediction: Winter's worst is over says Derek Kevra
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Talk to any astute Michigander, and they'll say this winter has been a cakewalk. And I'll tell you what Michigan, I think the worst of winter is over. We are now over a week into February and the next 10 days have no snow and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Whitmer unveils proposed $79 billion budget proposal; here's what's in it
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her 2024 budget recommendation on Wednesday, totaling $79 billion.
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
