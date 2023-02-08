Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
City Hall in Hutch to be closed the afternoon of Feb. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City Manager Kendal Francis said that City Hall in Hutchinson will be closed one afternoon next week. "Wednesday, the 15th, we will be closing City Hall for that afternoon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We'll be doing active shooter training here at City Hall," Francis said. "Just so everybody's aware, this will be a full-scale training, so you'll see probably, a large police presence. Don't panic. The big thing is, city hall will be closed for that afternoon."
adastraradio.com
Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
KAKE TV
Three witches in Wichita are brewing up a cure
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three Wichita sisters who call themselves, The Three Witches of MacBeth are saying blood cancer is wicked and they're brewing a cure. These three sisters were selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. As a part of the campaign,...
USD 309 board to hold Thursday meeting at RVMS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education will hold another special meeting Thursday night, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Reno Valley Middle School to allow the public to speak about the overall scope of the $8.75 million bond issue due to go before voters soon.
Hutchinson City Council agrees to help with MIH application
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council agreed on Tuesday to approve a Resolution supporting the submission of a MIH/ARPA Moderate Income Housing Grant Application and submittal for the Housing Investor Tax Credit Program from Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for Plum Creek Subdivision. Jim Strawn explained to the council...
Hutchinson Art Center hosting Valentine's Day event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center is hosting a multimedia performance event with writer, photographer, and pub-enthusiast Dave McKane, "Semi-sweet Feelings: Poems for the Feint Hearted," sponsored by Foxtrot Studios and Sandhills Brewing on Valentine's Day from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. "He lives part time in Dublin, Ireland,"...
Newton starting City Business Registry
NEWTON, Kan. — Businesses in Newton will receive a letter and information in the coming days about the City’s new Newton Business Registry. The purpose of the registry is to streamline local businesses administrative work with the City by establishing a single record of contact information and licensing and permit needs.
Starlite Drive-In Wichita announces 2023 opening season weekend
The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
Two Reno County schools to host State Scholars Bowl Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Reno County schools have been selected by the Kansas State High School Activities Association to host the 2023 State Scholars Bowl Tournament for their respective classifications. Fairfield High School near Langdon will be the site of Class 1A Division I, and Central Christian School of...
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
Bethany College to host Deirdre Mask
LINDSBORG, Kan. — Award-winning journalist, author, professor, and lawyer Deirdre Mask will be coming to Bethany College on April 11. Described as "a writer, lawyer, and sometimes academic," Mask will discuss her book, 'The Address Book: What street addresses reveal about identity, race, wealth and power.'. In this wide-ranging...
McPherson Chamber to host Legislative Update Feb. 18
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Civic Awareness Committee of the McPherson Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 Legislative Update on Saturday, February 18th at 9:00 a.m. at Kansas Municipal Utilities at 2090 E Ave. A. for the opportunity to hear from area state legislators. Planning to attend are Kansas...
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
New arthritis treatment for cats available in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Solensia (frunevetmab injection), the first treatment for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats in January. It is available in Hutchinson. "For the longest time, we haven't really had anything that we can do long term for...
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0