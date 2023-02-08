ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City Hall in Hutch to be closed the afternoon of Feb. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City Manager Kendal Francis said that City Hall in Hutchinson will be closed one afternoon next week. "Wednesday, the 15th, we will be closing City Hall for that afternoon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We'll be doing active shooter training here at City Hall," Francis said. "Just so everybody's aware, this will be a full-scale training, so you'll see probably, a large police presence. Don't panic. The big thing is, city hall will be closed for that afternoon."
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Three witches in Wichita are brewing up a cure

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three Wichita sisters who call themselves, The Three Witches of MacBeth are saying blood cancer is wicked and they're brewing a cure. These three sisters were selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. As a part of the campaign,...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

USD 309 board to hold Thursday meeting at RVMS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education will hold another special meeting Thursday night, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Reno Valley Middle School to allow the public to speak about the overall scope of the $8.75 million bond issue due to go before voters soon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Council agrees to help with MIH application

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council agreed on Tuesday to approve a Resolution supporting the submission of a MIH/ARPA Moderate Income Housing Grant Application and submittal for the Housing Investor Tax Credit Program from Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for Plum Creek Subdivision. Jim Strawn explained to the council...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Art Center hosting Valentine's Day event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center is hosting a multimedia performance event with writer, photographer, and pub-enthusiast Dave McKane, "Semi-sweet Feelings: Poems for the Feint Hearted," sponsored by Foxtrot Studios and Sandhills Brewing on Valentine's Day from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. "He lives part time in Dublin, Ireland,"...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Newton starting City Business Registry

NEWTON, Kan. — Businesses in Newton will receive a letter and information in the coming days about the City’s new Newton Business Registry. The purpose of the registry is to streamline local businesses administrative work with the City by establishing a single record of contact information and licensing and permit needs.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Two Reno County schools to host State Scholars Bowl Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Reno County schools have been selected by the Kansas State High School Activities Association to host the 2023 State Scholars Bowl Tournament for their respective classifications. Fairfield High School near Langdon will be the site of Class 1A Division I, and Central Christian School of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Bethany College to host Deirdre Mask

LINDSBORG, Kan. — Award-winning journalist, author, professor, and lawyer Deirdre Mask will be coming to Bethany College on April 11. Described as "a writer, lawyer, and sometimes academic," Mask will discuss her book, 'The Address Book: What street addresses reveal about identity, race, wealth and power.'. In this wide-ranging...
LINDSBORG, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Chamber to host Legislative Update Feb. 18

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Civic Awareness Committee of the McPherson Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 Legislative Update on Saturday, February 18th at 9:00 a.m. at Kansas Municipal Utilities at 2090 E Ave. A. for the opportunity to hear from area state legislators. Planning to attend are Kansas...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat

The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

New arthritis treatment for cats available in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Solensia (frunevetmab injection), the first treatment for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats in January. It is available in Hutchinson. "For the longest time, we haven't really had anything that we can do long term for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

