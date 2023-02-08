HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City Manager Kendal Francis said that City Hall in Hutchinson will be closed one afternoon next week. "Wednesday, the 15th, we will be closing City Hall for that afternoon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We'll be doing active shooter training here at City Hall," Francis said. "Just so everybody's aware, this will be a full-scale training, so you'll see probably, a large police presence. Don't panic. The big thing is, city hall will be closed for that afternoon."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO