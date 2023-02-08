Boys Best of the Week: Prexies earn repeat MOAC title on lanes

MARION ― The hardware haul continues for the Marion Harding boys bowling team.

First, the Presidents won the Jaguar Baker Tournament, then they captured another Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championship.

At the Jaguar Bakers where a lineup of five bowlers rotates through each frame in a game, Harding posted a 2,851 to qualify for seventh place into the knockout rounds, but not after shooting a school record 299 Baker game, one pin from perfection. From there, the Prexies beat No. 2 seed and state power Coldwater 2-1, No. 6 seed and perennial state performer Norton 2-0 and No. 8 seed Olentangy Orange 2-0 in the championship match.

Harding followed it up by going 10-0 in the MOAC regular season standings, beating second-place Pleasant 2,578-2,218 in the finale. It is the program's third MOAC title and its second in a row.

Against the Spartans, Jayden Combs unleashed one of the best series of his high school career, going 267-280 for a 547 series. Fellow seniors followed with Jordan Hensley going 199-236 435, Gavin Houseworth 168-234 402, Cameron Rayner 229-161 390, Jacob Beaschler 187 and Austin Valentine 154. In two Baker games, they shot 208 and 255.

For Pleasant, Johnathan Maran led with a 220-190 410, while Logan Clemons had a 179-192 371, Nolan Ludwig a 166-191 357, Dawson Hall a 182-179 361 and Bryce Hooper a 165-172 337. The Spartans shot twin 191s in Baker games.

Here are some other highlights over the last two weeks in boys winter sports in the area:

∎ At this year's Sally George Wrestling Invitational hosted for the first time in the new gym at Pleasant, four locals earned championships. Pleasant's Brandon Mulvaine not only pinned his way to the 157-pound title, but he earned his 100th career victory at home. Teammate Daxton Chase scored three technical falls and a pin to take the 144 crown. Elgin's Kaiden Luikart won at 150, and Northmor's Cowin Becker won at 126.

Four others made it to the finals and finished second: Marion Harding's Samson St. Germain at 113, Pleasant's Nathan Cunningham at 132, Northmor's Carson Campbell at 138 and Pleasant's Sam Metzer at 165.

Taking third were Northmor's Ethan Amens at 113, Harding's David Backus at 126, Harding's Nathan Cunningham at 132, Harding's Ridge Barkley at 138 and Elgin's Nels VanGundy at 175. Finishing fourth were Elgin's Gavin Rhodes at 132, Pleasant's Skyler Wolf at 138, Harding's Kile Sentieri at 150 and Northmor's Ashton Clark at 165. Elgin's Quinten Harrison was fifth at 157.

Ontario won the team trophy over Liberty Center, while Pleasant was third, Harding eighth, Elgin ninth and Northmor 11th.

∎ Despite missing five boys due to another school activity, Mount Gilead finished fourth out of nine teams at the North Central Ohio Swimming League Championships at Colonel Crawford. Luke Frazier was honorable mention by finishing third in the 100-yard breaststroke and was fourth in the 200 individual medley. Cole Hershner was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, while the 400 freestyle team was fourth and the 200 medley relay was fifth.

∎ River Valley's Carson Myers was on a recent heater in boys basketball. He scored 24 points with Carson Smith getting 12, Chase Ebert nine and Blake Mosher eight in a 67-53 win at Bloom-Carroll. Myers then dropped half of his team's total with 31 points in a 62-45 win over Pleasant. Brock Mosher added 10 and Smith nine. Trey Booker had 27 and Nick Blubaugh nine for the Spartans.

∎ Northmor nipped Wynford 57-53 with Jax Wenger getting 19, Grant Bentley 15 and Isaac Black eight for the Golden Knights. In a 60-54 win over Danville, Wenger had 20, Bentley 10, Maxton Lower nine and Hunter Fulk eight. Wenger scored 14 and Caleb Schnuerer 12 in a 52-44 loss to Knox Morrow Athletic Conference champ Fredericktown. In a 66-59 loss to New Hope, Bentley scored 28 and Wenger 20.

∎ Marion Harding roared out to a 29-6 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 55-18 win over Highland. Braylyn Dyer popped for six 3-pointers and 24 points, while Marquis Long had 12 for the Presidents. No one scored more than four points for the Scots. The Presidents also beat Clears Fork 61-53 with Long going for 29 points, Marcus Hemphill with 14 and Dyer with 13.

∎ Mount Gilead's Matthew Bland reached the 1,000-point career plateau late in a 61-55 win over East Knox where he led with 21 points. Carter Kennon added 15, Aaron Gannon 13 and Rowan Fitzgerald eight for the Indians. Bland is the ninth player in school history to reach 1,000 points. Kennon had 13, Bland 12 and Gannon eight in a 78-46 loss to Fredericktown.

∎ Elgin handled Ridgemont 66-46. Isaac Dillon finished with 17 points and three steals, while Carson Rife produced 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Stephen Castillo added 12 points and three assists. Harrison Sager grabbed 10 rebounds with six assists and three blocks.

∎ Ridgedale fell to Bucyrus 61-39 as Nathan Thiel scored 19 and Brayden Townsend eight. Thiel dropped in 20 in a 57-44 loss to McComb. In a 63-50 loss to Waynesfield-Goshen, Townsend had 15 and Thiel 14.

∎ North Union's Max Parish scored 23 points in a 49-44 loss to Graham. In a 51-30 loss to Jonathan Alder, Parish had 10 and Nolan Draper eight. Miles Hall had 13 points in a 55-39 loss to Urbana. The Wildcats bounced back for a 68-28 win over Northwestern as Parish and Hall each put in 18 points, Draper nine and Tyler Krebehenne eight.

∎ Centerburg edged Pleasant 52-49 as Booker scored 15 and Wiley Smith and Blubaugh both had 10. In Pleasant's 57-54 loss to Ontario, Booker posted 24 and Carson King 15.

∎ Pleasant's bowlers beat Wynford 2,320-2,050 at Cooper's Bowl. For the Spartans, Hooper shot 173-221 394, Maran 177-212 389, Clemons 179-198 377, Ludwig 170-202 372, Hall a 196 game and Jayden Miller a 172 game.

∎ River Valley defeated Highland 1,975-1,752 at Colonial City Lanes. Andrew Karrick led the Vikings with a 225-200 425, while Ben Harris shot 211-180 391 for the Scots. Earlier at Bluefusion, RV handled Highland 2,190-1,601. Karrick shot 226-227 453, while Trevor Stewart had a 176-166 342 for Highland.

∎ Ridgedale knocked off North Baltimore 1,846-1,741 as Jayden Reynolds had a 209-203 412 series for the Rockets. In a 1,983-1,891 loss to Cardington, Reynolds produced a 241 game and 405 series.

∎ North Union's Logan Otten fired a 276-187 463 series in a 2,565-2,048 loss to Kenton Ridge.

∎ Stewart had a 186 game and Harris a 171 in Highland's 1,955-1,672 loss to Galion

Coaches and statisticians are encouraged to send their results to the Marion Star's Rob McCurdy at rmccurdy@gannett.com, 419-610-0998, Twitter @McMotorspor and Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star.

