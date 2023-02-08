Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
NME
This ‘Simpsons’ episode has been pulled from streaming in Hong Kong
An episode of The Simpsons has been removed from Disney‘s streaming platform in Hong Kong. The Financial Times reports that a scene in the second episode of the long-running show’s latest season sees Marge Simpson watch an exercise video that mentions “forced labor camps”. The virtual...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud’s First Slate for Press Play Productions Includes Stephen King Farsi-Language Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Aladdin” star Mena Massoud has revealed the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa. With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America. George Shehata oversees content development in the MENA region. Massoud, who is of Egyptian heritage, broke out playing Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the Disney film. His other credits include Prime Video’s “Hotel for the Holidays,” the animated feature “Lamya’s Poem” and...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
ComicBook
Chinese Television Beats Netflix to Game of Thrones Creators' Next Big Project
Chinese television has beaten Netflix to air with their own adaptation of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Wiess' next big project, The Three-Body Problem. China's CCTV debuted their own series, Three-Body, based on the novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, earlier this year. Netflix's adaptation does not yet have a release date.
franknez.com
Disney Lays Off 7,000 as Streaming Services Tank
Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
Netflix’s password sharing lockdown is spreading across the globe
Don't expect your borrowed Netflix password to last forever.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makes Third Place Start in China Cinemas
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the first Marvel franchise movie to be released in mainland China for three years, made a quiet start in Chinese cinemas. The film debuted Tuesday and grossed $3.47 million according to ticketing agency Maoyan. That represented a 17% market share and a third place slot behind Chinese-produced box office leaders “The Wandering Earth II” and historical action drama “Full River Red.” Based on social media activity, ticket buying and pre-sales for the next days, Maoyan has released a forecast that the film will enjoy a lifetime gross of RMB118 million ($17.3 million) in China. Forecasts are liable to...
Former Netflix star points out ‘issue’ with service’s planned password-sharing rule
Justice Smith, who starred in a cancelled Netflix series, has questioned the site’s planned password rule change.It was previously revealed that the streaming service would introduce a new password rule in an attempt to stop different households from accessing one account.Last week, the platform’s Help Centre Page updated its contents to say that “people who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix”.However, following a backlash from many users, Netflix said the information was shared accidentally.The site said that the password rule was only applicable to users in Chile, Costa Rica...
