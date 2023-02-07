Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked
The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.
Baldur's Gate 3 will bring the magic of D&D back to gaming in 2023
After years in early access, it's almost time to grab your D20
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: GTA 6 outsmarted GTA 5, and Nintendo Direct predictions, and XCOM 3
The GTA 5 is unbeatable (pic: Rockstar Games). It wonders if the game-boy and game-Cube support would be in the Nintendo Direct, the reader hopes for the same persona 6. And yes it’s obliterating to you how much you have sold, but i think you’ve been very worried. I mean, the numbers are crazy but if I didn’t know better and was told that the most successful game of all time was an open world crime simulator where you could go anywhere and do anything I wanted to do, would the audience agree that would make sense. Especially when it pointed out that it sold out a non-stop sale since 2013.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at the February 2023 Nintendo Direct
Nintendo is the king of digital video game showcases, and the company jump-started its 2023 with another great show. This February 2023 Nintendo Direct gave us our best look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet, highlighted upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives like Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Pikmin 4, and featured the shocking reveal and shadow drop of Metroid Prime Remastered. On top of all that, we learned thattwo new platforms are coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Direct for February 2023: How to Watch and What to Expect
Nintendo is hosting its first Nintendo Direct of the year today on Wednesday to finally give its fans an update on some of the games it has planned for 2023. Specifics, of course, weren't mentioned when the announcement was shared, but given what Nintendo's slate of upcoming games looks like, people have a pretty good ...
Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon get six new games to play in February, Xbox announced this week. As usual, those include a mix of day-one releases and a number of different genres that should satisfy a variety of interests. The first of those - a game which just so happened to be one of ...
dotesports.com
Halo Infinite quietly drops new event, long-requested playlist fans will love
A quiet month for Halo Infinite following a round of mass layoffs at 343 Industries and with season three still a month away has been unexpectedly turned on its head with a surprise drop of content. After reset rolled around today, players that logged into Halo Infinite found both a...
dotesports.com
How to sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West
Looking to rub shoulders and share server space with the top Overwatch League pros? With OWL “committing to server a wider player base” in 2023 after the free-to-play launch of Overwatch 2, the path to pro has opened up to the community heading into the league’s sixth season.
dotesports.com
Hearthstone’s Mercenaries to receive final update before Blizzard sunsets mode
Mercenaries will receive a Mythic update with Patch 25.4 introducing a boss rush endgame, which will serve as the final major content update for the mode. The problem-plagued game mode never got off the ground, marking the second time Blizzard failed to re-catch the lightning in the bottle that was Battlegrounds.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players quitting in Season 2 if promised feature isn’t added
Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are threatening to quit the battle royale over a lack of stat tracking, with many worried it’s not coming with Season 2. For many longtime Call of Duty players, one of the biggest parts of any yearly release is finding out where they sit on the global leaderboards and how they stack up against friends with stats.
bleedingcool.com
Cities: Skylines Remastered Announced For Next-Gen Consoles
Next-gen console owners will be getting the updates Cities: Skylines Remastered, bringing the original game with several improvements. Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have announced that Cities: Skylines Remastered will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will officially launch on February 15th, and with it comes a vast array of improvements on the original title that next-gen consoles can stage advantage of. This version has been optimized in several ways, such as having additional buildable tiles to create larger cities, along with the ability to place all kinds of structures freely. The remastered edition also improves graphical performance and takes advantage of both consoles' hardware to help players create bigger cities. We got more info and the trailer for you to enjoy before it drops next week.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Patch 6.02: Full notes and updates
After a short delay due to issues with the Public Beta Environment, the latest VALORANT update in Patch 6.02 has officially arrived today. The latest patch focuses on reducing frustrations acquired by playing against players with high ping, moves the voice chat evaluation program into a limited beta, and makes several vital bug fixes to various agents and maps, most notably on Lotus.
dotesports.com
Who is Milio in League of Legends?
The League of Legends champion roster hasn’t seen any new additions in 2023 yet, but this should change in the coming weeks with the release of Milio. As of now, it remains to be seen when exactly the champion is set to be released. Although with a Milio teaser on the PBE servers, it’s safe to say he’s a few patches away from making his way to the game.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends fans are shipping Revenant and Ash thanks to the new season trailer
A new Apex Legends trailer was released to celebrate the game’s four-year anniversary. In the unusual video, players can witness legends as they’ve never seen them before, casually playing Deathmatch and cooperating, and setting their differences aside. There’s a lot to unpack from this video, but one specific...
dotesports.com
When is MSI 2023? MSI 2023 dates and location explained
Riot Games officially announced the dates and location for this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational on Feb. 8. Similar to the previous three years, the event will be held in May, but for the first time ever the hosting city will be the capital city of England. The...
IGN
Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions - Official Shadow of Warmaster Expansion Trailer
Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions Shadow of the Warmaster expansion is being fully revealed at a later date and will bring over 200 new cards and many new features and improvements, including a battle pass. The Shadow of the Warmaster expansion gives both new and existing players two complete starter decks, one from the treacherous Sons of Horus and another from the loyal Imperial Fists making it the perfect time to enter the battle. Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions Shadow of the Warmaster expansion is launching at the same time as the new battle pass on February 16 for PC, iOS, and Android.
dotesports.com
Riot teases LoL’s upcoming fiery enchanter Milio
League of Legends’ first new champion in 2023 has just been teased on the game’s PBE servers. Milio is a male enchanter support from Ixtal, who is expected to be the first new champ in League this year. After the addition of Patch 13.3 to the live servers today, PBE servers got updated as well, and a Milio teaser was added to the bottom lane alcove.
dotesports.com
Full VALORANT NA Game Changers schedule for 2023
It’s been a few months since players have seen any VALORANT Game Changers action and even longer since the last North American teams faced off against each other. But now, fans finally have new information about the format, schedule, and verification process for the tournaments this year. Every year,...
dotesports.com
Riot introduces 5 new additions to League’s beloved Astronaut skin line
Five new additions are coming to one of League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines with a new batch of Astronaut skins set to be added to the game in an upcoming patch. Astronaut skins for Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed were revealed by Riot Games earlier today.
Comments / 0