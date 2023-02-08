ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ puts LGBTQ kids at risk | Opinion

By the Editorial Board
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inzav_0kgEZueu00

At the end of the day, North Carolina’s so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights isn’t really about giving parents more control over their child’s education.

It’s about telling LGBTQ kids, especially trans kids, that they don’t matter.

That is the impact, whether Republicans originally intended it to be or not. But it’s certainly intentional now, considering they have ignored the many parents, community members, experts and advocates who have voiced concerns about the bill over the past week. They voiced the same concerns last year, when Republicans first brought the bill to the floor.

As GOP lawmakers fast-track the bill through the Senate and onto the House, they’ve been careful to frame it as common sense legislation . According to the bill’s sponsors, the provision that bans instruction on sexuality or gender identity in most elementary school classrooms only exists to ensure “age-appropriate instruction.” A requirement that schools notify parents when a student asks to change their name or pronouns — or if there are changes in their “mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being” — is supposedly just about communication and transparency.

The reality is far more grim.

As experts have pointed out , forcing teachers and school administrators to out kids to their parents against their will is dangerous. Oftentimes, students who are questioning their sexuality or gender identity just need someone to confide in, and school may be the only place where they feel safe enough to do so. Not every parent is supportive of their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and having a supportive teacher or coach who can affirm their identity can be life-saving.

The bill goes beyond state law, which already gives that parents access to their child’s academic record. In some cases, such as if a student shares that they are struggling with their identity, teachers would have to disclose what a student tells them in confidence. That’s altogether different than a parent’s right to a child’s academic record. It’s compelling an educator to tell a parent the details of a private conversation.

In the classroom, North Carolina’s parental rights bill doesn’t explicitly forbid teachers from even mentioning gender identity or sexuality, but it doesn’t necessarily have to. The way the bill is written is vague and ambiguous enough to cause teachers to self-censor, opting for silence because they’re unsure of what exactly is permitted and what isn’t. Since “Don’t Say Gay” legislation was passed in Florida, confusion over what exactly constitutes “instruction” has had a chilling effect — teachers aren’t sure whether they can hang rainbow flags in their classroom, or talk about their same-sex partners with their students.

At a recent press conference about North Carolina’s bill, one reporter asked whether the bill would allow teachers to read a book about a family with two dads. The bill’s sponsors wouldn’t give a straight answer .

“It baffles me to think that this bill could be divisive,” Sen. Amy Galey, one of the bill’s primary sponsors, said. “Quite frankly I cannot understand why it would be controversial to say that children five, six, seven, eight, nine years old should not be taught about sexuality, sexual activity in public school classrooms. That blows my mind.”

The idea that kids are being “groomed” or taught about sexual activity in kindergarten is as much of a myth as voter fraud. And as a result, Republicans have created a restriction that’s far worse than the actual problem. It hurts kids when we suggest that having two dads is taboo and shouldn’t be discussed, or that how they choose to identify is inappropriate. It hurts kids when we don’t expose them to diversity or teach them to celebrate it.

The Parents’ Bill of Rights may not become law in North Carolina — the governor is highly unlikely to sign it, and it’s unclear whether Republicans will ever have the one vote they need to override his veto. Still, it sends a message to the LGBTQ community that in order to safely exist in the world, in order to be acceptable and appropriate, they have to hide or stay silent.

Promoting a safe, inclusive educational environment in which kids of all identities can thrive isn’t indoctrination — it’s just the right thing to do. Republicans say they are “protecting” students and parents, but it does so at the expense of kids who actually need that protection. LGBTQ people matter, and their well-being is no less important than anyone else’s.

This bill tells them the opposite.

Comments / 33

old guy Ben
1d ago

Real women are at risk because of woke liberals and their enabling of freaks, perverts, genderless, aliens, etc. etc.

Reply(1)
12
Sara Hurley
1d ago

I’m so disappointed and saddened that the parents are allowing this kind of behavior with their children if all the parents would stand up for themselves and say no we’re not going to teach our children about sexuality this behavior wouldn’t be out of control. One day all of this nonsense will be over when Jesus Christ comes back all of us will be Judged on Judgment Day. Please wake up people and get right with God before it’s to late.

Reply
3
K is for Kolor
1d ago

Let’s not push sexuality on kids, okay? 🤦‍♂️

Reply(10)
18
Related
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Auto-drafts to public employee organizations banned under new bill

A bill filed Thursday in the N.C. Senate would repeal a law permitting state employee organizations to draft dues automatically from members’ paychecks. Senate Bill 87, State Emps./No Payroll Dues Deduction, was filed by Sens. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, Todd Johnson, R-Union, Carl Ford, R-Rowan, and Buck Newton, R-Wilson. Almost alll primary bill sponsors chair powerful appropriations sub-committees. Newton chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
wfmynews2.com

Controversial NC Parent's Bill of Rights passes the senate

Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Senators rejected a wave of warnings that the law could endanger some LGBTQ students who have...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
piratemedia1.com

ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization

As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Parents Bill of Rights passes NC Senate; all Democrats vote ‘no’

The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Tuesday evening establishing rights for parents with school-aged children. The Parents’ Bill of Rights passed 29 to 18 and went to the House Tuesday. If the House passes it as well, it would go to Governor Cooper, who will likely veto it.
publicnewsservice.org

NC's Black Farmers Face Uphill Battle

Two Democratic senators have introduced legislation in Washington they hope will become part of the 2023 Farm Bill. Debate is set to begin in the fall, but Black farmers in North Carolina say despite the best efforts of advocates, they still face discrimination. In the early 1900s, more than 900,000 Black farmers owned about 20 million acres of farmland in the United States. By 2017, the U.S. Census of Agriculture said the number had dropped to fewer than 5 million acres.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
484
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy