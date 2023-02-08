Read full article on original website
Bill raising riot penalties in North Carolina clears House
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill increasing punishments for violent protests following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday despite harsh criticism from social justice advocates. Some bipartisan support signals a potential override of any veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who issued one that blocked similar legislation two years ago.
Appeals court backs North Carolina AG Stein on libel law
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal appeals court sided again with North Carolina's attorney general on Wednesday, saying a 1931 libel law is most likely unconstitutional. Josh Stein has sought to block a fellow Democrat from using the law to prosecute him over a 2020 campaign commercial. In a unanimous...
Two of the newest members of Congress weigh in on the State of the Union address
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Democratic Congressmen Maxwell Frost of Florida and Republican Mike Lawler of New York about the president's State of the Union speech.
Young Florida athletes won't have to share their menstrual cycle details to compete
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Local Colorado ski hills may not be big or fancy, but they're ideal for some families
Laura is a senior reporter and producer for KVNF Community Radio. You may also on occasion hear her host Morning Edition and Local Motion on KVNF. Laura has worked at public radio and television stations in Phoenix and Tucson. Her work has aired on NPR, the BBC, Harvest Public Media and the Rocky Mountain Community Radio exchange. She was a 2015 fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and an Award of Excellence from the Colorado Broadcasters Association. Laura also has experience as a videographer and video editor. She graduated summa cum laude from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
Sen. John Fetterman spends the night in the hospital after feeling lightheaded
One night after attending the State of the Union address with other members of Congress, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spent last night in the hospital. His office says Fetterman reported feeling lightheaded on Wednesday, and was kept overnight for observation. The senator is in good spirits and has been talking...
North Carolina education board proposal revived in House bill
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina House committee on Tuesday backed a bill that would shift influence over public education away from the governor and toward the superintendent of public instruction and voters. The legislation aims to put a constitutional amendment on statewide ballots that could change how the...
Romney tells Santos 'you don't belong here' in a tense State of the Union run-in
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah chided fellow GOP lawmaker Rep. George Santos Tuesday night as the two crossed paths in the House chamber while attending the State of the Union address. In a video of the exchange, Romney appears to tell Santos "you don't belong here" and that he...
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
RALEIGH, N.C. — Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Senators rejected a wave of warnings that the measure...
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
Voting officials in the swing state of Pennsylvania are still dealing with election misinformation. Voting rights advocates hope more election reforms could help fend off any disruptions in 2024.
Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down
The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
A food subsidy many college students relied on is ending with the pandemic emergency
A pandemic program that increased food subsidies across the country is ending. In Oregon, advocates warn the impact could be hard for the college students who rely on it.
Lawmakers in Florida move to end Disney's special self-governing status
It's been a bit of a rough week for The Walt Disney Company. CEO Bob Iger announced yesterday that the corporation is cutting 7,000 jobs in an attempt to slash more than 5 billion in costs. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Yeah, and this comes just as Florida is expected to end...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy oversaw his first State of the Union address
Television viewers last night could see Kevin McCarthy in the frame. He was sitting behind President Biden, presiding over his first State of the Union speech as speaker of the House. This high-profile role puts him in charge of a fractured Republican Party. But what do his constituents in California think of his performance so far? Here's Joshua Yeager of KVPR in California's San Joaquin Valley.
In areas of California hit by storms, some undocumented residents can't get FEMA aid
The California farmworker community of Planada is recovering from the parade of storms that hit the state. Many undocumented residents there are ineligible for FEMA assistance.
