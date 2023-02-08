ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

City transformed for Netflix World War Two film

Bradford's Little Germany transformed for new Netflix drama. Six Triple Eight is the story of the only all-women, all-black US battalion during WWII. The city will stand in for war-battered Birmingham. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington. Parts of Bradford are going back in time as...
SkySports

New Zealand XI vs England: Harry Brook launches nine sixes before falling for 97 in warm-up match

Harry Brook helped England put on a show for New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the first of two warm-up days in Hamilton, smashing 97 as the runs flowed at Seddon Park. Black Caps skipper Southee arrived for a scouting mission ahead of next week's first Test and saw the tourists rack up 465 all out in just 69.2 overs against a local XI, scoring at a formidable rate of more than one-a-ball as their bold approach to the longest format continued to provide plenty of thrills and spills.
BBC

Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh

About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match. Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease. Following his diagnosis in 2016,...
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
BBC

Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed

A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
SkySports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England and India looking to end Australia's dominance

The T20 World Cup is back with England among the chasing pack hoping to end Australia's dominance. Since the first edition in 2009, England have reached three finals without any success, while Australia have won five of the seven tournaments, including the last two in 2018 and 2020. India, New...
NBC Sports

World aquatics championships head to Singapore in 2025, replacing Russia

Singapore will hold the world aquatics championships in 2025, replacing the originally awarded host of Kazan, Russia, and bringing the event to Southeast Asia for the first time. It will mark an unprecedented fourth consecutive year to have a world aquatics championships after Budapest (2022), Fukuoka, Japan (2023) and Doha...
TENNESSEE STATE
BBC

New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea

New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland aims to make it 12-0 against Scotland as Wales boss

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

