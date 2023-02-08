PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The name of the officer shot twice during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia and the accused gunman have been revealed. One day after the shooting, the scars where bullets pelted stone and brick are still labeled Thursday.The chalk circles scrawled about the sidewalk on 60th Street – where Officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot twice — with one bullet penetrating his abdomen. His words over police radio — of love to his family. "Tell my family I love them if I don't make it," Maysonet said on the police radio. What we know about West Philadelphia police officer shootingProsecutors were taken...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO