Stabbing in Whitman
A 28-year-old man was stabbed while walking down the street near the Dollar General at the intersection of Front and Oregon at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 9. According to police, the victim said he was shot at prior to being stabbed in the abdomen. He transported himself to Methodist Hospital and was later taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. No arrest was made.
"Tell my family I love them": Audio captures moment officer was shot in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The name of the officer shot twice during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia and the accused gunman have been revealed. One day after the shooting, the scars where bullets pelted stone and brick are still labeled Thursday.The chalk circles scrawled about the sidewalk on 60th Street – where Officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot twice — with one bullet penetrating his abdomen. His words over police radio — of love to his family. "Tell my family I love them if I don't make it," Maysonet said on the police radio. What we know about West Philadelphia police officer shootingProsecutors were taken...
Woman attacked and robbed in Center City; 4 teens wanted
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects who attacked and robbed a woman in Center City last weekend.
Philly employment programs kick off this spring to help end cycle of violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rasheed Abdus says when he got out of prison four years ago, at age 21, he struggled to find a job. “Maybe cause I didn’t...
Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video
The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
3 in custody in connection with shooting of Philadelphia police officer
According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, two officers approached the vehicle and at some point, the passenger of the vehicle and one of the officers got into a struggle.
Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our brave officers - and the people we serve - will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice.” ...
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020
A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
fox29.com
Man briefly exchanges gunfire with police before surrendering in Philadelphia barricade
FOX CHASE - Authorities say a man surrendered to police following an hours long barricade situation in Philadelphia that included a brief exchange of gunfire. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 700 block of Emerson Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man having a mental health crisis.
The Philadelphia Citizen
“Help me! Mom, help me!”
“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Two Teens Assaulted, One In Critical Condition
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One juvenile assaulted two other juveniles with a bat on Perry Street and Carroll Street Thursday around 2Pm One of the victims are in critical condition and was admitted to Capital Health trauma center according to Trenton Police. The other juvenile victim was not injured and as such did not require medical treatment. Police stated Due to the suspect and victims being juveniles further details cannot be released at this time.
Girl, 14, Dies By Suicide Days After Filmed Attack At Ocean County High School
Adriana Olivia Kuch was always a happy child, her father Michael Kuch says."She was a wild child," he told Daily Voice on Thursday, Feb. 9. "She wanted to have fun."On Feb. 3, Kuch and his wife found their 14-year-old daughter dead by suicide in their Bayville home — two days after she was the vict…
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
fox29.com
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
Point Breeze neighbors lean on each other while mourning 17-year-old killed by gunfire
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rachel Turner has a message for the shooters who killed her 17-year-old son Isaiah Odom last week. “Put the guns away,” she said while standing...
Protest held after racist video involving students in Philadelphia surfaces
Protesters gathered on Wednesday morning after a racist video surfaced apparently involving students from two schools in Philadelphia.
21-year-old charged with first-degree murder in 2018 shooting of Kristian Marche
Taron Small shot and killed Marche in August 2018, just one day before Marche was expected to start at Penn State University on a track and field scholarship. Small will be sentenced in May and could face the rest of his life in prison.
Council member goes door to door listening to neighbors’ concerns in wake of recent shooting of 17-year-old
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson met with neighbors in a South Philly neighborhood Tuesday to discuss the resources available to them following a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy.
